Want Avs swag before the parade? Better act fast
DENVER ( KDVR ) — Many people are celebrating the Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche by wearing the new, official championship gear.
Thousands are hoping to get their hands on some swag before Thursday’s parade.
“Avs fans have been passionate this entire year,” Jessica Gillman said. She is the community marketing manager at Dick’s Sporting Goods.
“Our top sellers are the tees right now. So the championship tees. But a lot of people asking about the [championship] hats too,” she added.5 things to know about Stanley Cup parade, celebration in Denver
Those championship hats won’t be available until Tuesday or Wednesday at Park Meadows Mall and many other locations.
Certain things are selling faster than others. The Problem Solvers didn’t see any jerseys at the Dick’s Sporting Goods in Lone Tree, but there are mountains of memorabilia and a ton of T-shirts.
FOX31 asked what’s a quicker get for gear: buying online or in-store.
”We’re suggesting people come in store just to have it in hand before Thursday,” Gillman said.
Also, heads up for Thursday: Dick’s Sporting Goods at Park Meadows mall will be open its doors two hours early, at 7 a.m., for those who like to wait until the last minute.
But if you’re thinking about getting a Makar or even a MacKinnon jersey before Thursday, good luck — those are the top-selling jerseys right now.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.
Comments / 0