GLENVILLE — The Glenville State University Department of Business has recognized Herb Curtis of Weston as an Outstanding Off Campus and Online Student. Curtis was recognized among other Distinguished Business Students for 2022. Recognition of these top business students at Glenville State University is based on multiple criteria, including academic achievement, class rank, campus involvement, and leadership in department classes and programs.

LEWIS COUNTY, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO