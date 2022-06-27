ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

American Legion baseball back on the rise

By John Maffei
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

For decades, American Legion baseball was the dominant summer program for high school age players.

San Diego teams produced Hall of Famers Ted Williams and Alan Trammell along with World Series hero Don Larson.

Tony Gwynn, Trevor Hoffman, Randy Jones, Dave Winfield, Kris Bryant, Wil Myers and Padres manager Bob Melvin all played American Legion baseball.

However, with the advent of travel ball, American Legion baseball nearly went extinct, until Peter-Rolf Ohnstad and a dedicated band of San Diegans revived the “No-pay-to-play” program in 2018.

“This isn’t travel ball where parents pay thousands of dollars,” Ohnstad said

After some early struggles and a summer lost to COVID-19, this year has seen 18 solid teams in a three-division regular season — Army, Navy and Marine — with the 16-team, four-division RADM Shelton Memorial Invitational drawing teams from Oregon, Nevada and Northern California.

The out-of-town teams were treated to Thursday’s Phillies-Padres game at Petco Park with the Padres donating nearly 100 tickets.

“Four years ago, who would have thought we could pull this off?” said Ohnstad, commissioner for District 22. “To build our program to the point teams from out of state want to come to us is amazing.”

West Linn, the 2022 Oregon 6A high school state champion, won the event, named after Rear Adm. Don Shelton, a San Diegan who spent 40 years in the Navy, starting as a fighter pilot, serving in World War II, Korea and Vietnam, and commanding a number of ships before retiring in San Diego.

The tournament was a coming-home party for West Linn coach Joe Monahan, who played football, basketball and baseball at University of San Diego High in the 1980s.

“When the dates line up, I love bringing my team to the Lions Tournament,” Monahan said.

Every other summer, Monahan brings West Linn, a suburb of Portland, to the Omaha SlumpBuster, an event held in Omaha in conjunction with the College World Series.

“This year, I was looking for something different, heard about this tournament and jumped on it,” Monahan said.

“We don’t use players who’ve graduated. We only use our guys. No imports. It’s a chance to get on the road, eat, sleep and play together. I want to try and capture the same mojo we had during the season over the summer.”

West Linn beat Post 201 Mount Miguel Lightning (4-0), Post 280 Coronado Seals (28-0), Post 365 Mission Vista Valkyrie (17-13) and Post 492 Hoover Panthers (20-10) to get to the four-team semifinals Saturday at University City High.

West Linn beat an out-of-pitching Post 364 West Hills Tomcats in the semis before edging the Petaluma Leghorns 5-1 in the title game.

“This was a totally great experience,” Monahan said. “We played some tight games, blew some teams out, so everyone got to play.

“The game with Hoover ended up getting out of hand, but it was 8-8 in the fifth, really competitive. There was some quality baseball played here this week.

“We have kids committed to Oregon and Oregon State. The Las Vegas team has a player committed to San Diego State.

“So you can see there was some good baseball being played.”

The Post 275 University City Growlers finished 2-2 in tournament play, but coach Teryn Stanley said there was no doubt he was going to host the semis and finals even if his team wasn’t playing.

“It’s too bad we weren’t playing, but my kids got a lot out of this just being involved, running the snack bar, chasing foul balls, just being around good baseball,” Stanley said.

Two years ago, Sheldon Watkins, who was the new coach at Patrick Henry, credited the American Legion summer program — Post 460 Trojans — with jump-starting the success of his high school team.

“I feel the same way,” Stanley said. “This has been very constructive.

“First of all, it keeps the kids busy. It also keeps us together. The end of the high school season ran right into the American Legion season, so there was no downtime.

“I wanted my players to take this summer seriously, and they have. This will strengthen us for the high school season.”

This is the last week of league play in San Diego with seven teams making it to the Area 5 playoffs, July 13-16 at Cal State San Marcos.

The Post 364 West Hills Tomcats, Post 363 Foothills Christian Crusaders, Post 149 Escondido Warthogs, Post 760 Oceanside Vipers, Post 492 Hoover Panthers and Post 460 Patrick Henry Trojans are assured of spots.

Post 201 Mount Miguel Lightning, Post 292 Sweetwater Invaders, Post 552 Mission Bay Cobras, Post 731 Francis Parker Red Tails, Post 416 La Jolla Country Day Skyhawks and Post 275 University City Growlers are fighting for the last spot.

The eighth team in the Area 5 playoffs will come from Orange County.

The top two teams from the Area 5 playoffs advance to the California championship, July 22-26 at Fresno State.

That’s followed by the West Regional Aug 3-7 in Fairfield and the 95th American Legion World Series Aug. 11-18 in Shelby, N.C.

All of these events are at no cost to the players.

San Diego’s major fundraiser is a golf tournament, held in September at Admiral Baker Golf Course.

“Golf doesn’t cover all our costs,” Ohnstad said. “Umpires, baseballs, uniforms, insurance are expensive.

“The individual American Legion Posts help with expenses, but we need the baseball community, the military communities to step up and help with donations, to sponsor holes at the golf tournament.”

For more information on American Legion Baseball, go to www.ald22baseball.org.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
