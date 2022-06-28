ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Kimmel’ Guest Host Chelsea Handler Spots Kevin McCarthy’s Ugliest Hypocrisy Yet

By Ed Mazza
 2 days ago

Jimmy Kimmel guest host Chelsea Handler lit into Republicans celebrating last week’s Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade and allowing states to severely restrict and ban abortion .

And she saved some of her harshest commentary for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), who claims that if Republicans retake control of Congress in the midterm elections, they will work to “save as many lives as possible.”

Handler had a quick fact-check.

“Just as long as that life doesn’t need baby formula, affordable health care or a place to learn without getting shot,” she said, then added:

“By the way, Kevin McCarthy, since you mentioned it, let’s talk about what it means to be pro-life. Universal health care, that’s pro-life. Restricting guns, that’s also pro-life. Fighting climate change, that’s also pro-life. Listening to doctors during a pandemic, also pro-life. Not forcing women to give birth like livestock: pro-life. But your party opposes all of those things.”

“Calling Republicans pro-life is like calling O.J. Simpson pro-wife,” she concluded.

See her full Monday monologue below:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Carlos Uybungco
1d ago

pro life mean that you support violence and lies that you identify with domestic terrorist fascist racist who asked for pardons after the January 6th attempted overthrow of the peoples will and voice. pro lifers do not even know the meaning of pro life , if they did they would understand that life is about gun control about providing for the living, that meals in schools are important, that adoption is something that they should be out spoken about for kids here not from other countries. that they would make their neighborhood safe for all children. but they are to busy being nosey in to peoples personal life.

Sinton Pirate
1d ago

She forgot to mention the kids that come through the border with days of no food or water that risk their lives to come here. But the Republicans excuse is Cartels and Smugglers are the only ones that come through there. They have tunnels and paid officials to get drugs through.

Hugh Mcelwee
1d ago

remember, those that take serious pride in being " pro-life" are also the same ones that support state sponsored execution!

