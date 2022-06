COLLEGE STATION, TX (FOX 44) — The Texas A&M added some depth to its guard position on Monday, as the Aggies announced the signing of Wichita State transfer Dexter Dennis. Dennis comes to College Station after four seasons with the Shockers in which he played in 112 games, while averaging eight points per game or better in every season.

