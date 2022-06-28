ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

GOP race for Colorado elections head features indicted clerk

By CHRISTINA A. CASSIDY, COLLEEN SLEVIN - Associated Press
 2 days ago

DENVER (AP) — Republicans in Colorado will decide whether to nominate -- as their candidate for the state’s top election official --...

Missouri enacts photo voter ID law before November elections

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has signed a law enacting a photo identification requirement for voters in advance of the November election. The photo ID requirement will take effect Aug. 28, meaning it won't be in place for the Aug. 2 primaries. It's part of a broader elections bill that also will allow two weeks of in-person absentee voting without needing to provide a reason why voters can't cast ballots on Election Day. The photo ID requirement has long been backed by Republicans while Democrats led a push for the early voting provision. The Missouri law comes as numerous other states also have been either tightening or relaxing their voting requirements.
MISSOURI STATE
Arizona attorney general: Pre-state abortion ban enforceable

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s Republican attorney general says that a pre-statehood law that bans all abortions is enforceable. Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced his decision Wednesday and said he will soon file for the removal of an injunction that has blocked it for nearly 50 years. Brnovich has been weighing the old law since last Friday, when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned its 1973 decision that said abortion was a constitutional right. His decision puts him at odds with Republican Gov. Doug Ducey, who says a new law banning abortions after 15 weeks takes precedence. Abortion providers across Arizona worried about being prosecuted stopped performing the procedures last week.
ARIZONA STATE
Louisiana AG warns doctors against performing abortions

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana's attorney general is warning doctors against performing abortions, despite a judge’s order blocking the state from enforcing its ban on the procedure. Attorney General Jeff Landry said in a letter to the Louisiana State Medical Society that the state judge’s Monday order blocking enforcement “has limited reach” and abortion has been a crime since Friday’s decision reversing abortion rights. Three clinics have said they would resume operations while the order is in effect. It was not immediately clear whether that decision would be affected by Landry’s letter.
LOUISIANA STATE
Personal info on California gun owners wrongly made public

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The California Department of Justice says it wrongly made public the personal information of perhaps hundreds of thousands of gun owners in up to six state-operated databases. That’s broader exposure than initially disclosed Tuesday. Attorney General Rob Bonta, who heads the department, said Wednesday he was angered and disturbed by the failure to protect the information. Names, dates of birth, gender, race, driver’s license numbers, addresses and criminal histories were exposed for people who were granted or denied permits to carry concealed weapons between 2011 and 2021. Five other databases also were affected, but it’s unclear if personal information was exposed. The information on concealed carry permits was publicly available for less than 24 hours.
CALIFORNIA STATE
California lawmakers OK budget; most taxpayers to get refund

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers have approved a nearly $308 billion spending plan. Lawmakers on Wednesday sent the annual operating budget to Gov. Gavin Newsom, who is expected to sign it into law. The budget includes money to cover abortions for women who can't afford them. It also will pay for the health care of all low-income adults who are living in the country illegally. The centerpiece of the budget is a plan to send tax refunds to 23 million Californians to help pay for record high gas prices. Most households will receive checks from between $200 and $1,050, depending on how much money they make.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Some Missouri hospitals briefly halt emergency contraception

A large Missouri hospital chain briefly stopped providing emergency contraception amid confusion over whether the state’s abortion ban could put doctors at risk of criminal charges if they provide the medication known as the morning-after pill, even for sexual assault victims, only to restart the procedures on Wednesday. St. Luke’s Health Kansas City told the Kansas City Star in a statement Tuesday that its 16 hospitals would halt emergency contraception, citing ambiguity in Missouri’s abortion ban that was enacted minutes after Friday’s U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade. St. Luke’s changed course Wednesday but says in a statement that it will continue to “closely monitor legal developments.”
MISSOURI STATE
Ex-Coast Guard employee pleads guilty in test-fixing case

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a former U.S. Coast Guard employee has pleaded guilty in a test score-fixing scheme that happened over seven years at an exam center in Louisiana. U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans said in a news release Tuesday that Eldridge Johnson entered the plea June 23 to one count each of bribery and conspiracy to defraud the United States. Evans' office says Johnson faces up to 15 years for the bribery charge, five years for the conspiracy charge and a fine of up to $250,000. Sentencing is set for Sept. 29. Two others have pleaded guilty in the case and are scheduled for sentencing.
LOUISIANA STATE
Alex Murdaugh charged in money laundering and drug scheme

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Once prominent and soon-to-be disbarred South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh has been indicted again. This time prosecutors say his crimes extended to an eight-year money laundering and painkiller ring with a friend and former client charged with trying to help him commit suicide. Prosecutors say Murdaugh wrote 437 checks worth $2.4 million that Curtis “Eddie” Smith cashed over eight years, keeping some of the money for himself and giving some to a distribution network for the painkiller oxycodone. Still unsolved are the shooting deaths of Murdaugh's wife and younger son at their home more than a year ago. In all, Murdaugh has been indicted 16 times and faces 81 charges he stole $8.4 million from his law firm and clients.
COLUMBIA, SC
Puerto Rico sets 7th electric rate increase in just a year

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Officials in Puerto Rico are raising electric rates again — the seventh time in a year amid continuining power outages and the U.S. territory's economic crisis. For a client that consumes 800 kilowatt hours, the new rate will be 33 cents per kwh, compared with the previous 29 cents. The average U.S. electric rate is 14 cents per kwh, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. The rate increase announced Wednesday will go into effect Friday, angering many on the island of 3.2 million people who must deal with constant power outages. Thefailures are blamed on crumbling infrastructure due to lack of maintenance.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Sheetz lowers gas prices through July 4 weekend to help drivers save

ALTOONA, Pa.-- Sheetz has lowered its price for unleaded 88 gasoline to $3.99 a gallon through the Fourth of July holiday. A Sheetz news release announced it intended to "reduce pain at the pump for consumers" immediately. Sheetz added that is selling E85 gasoline for $3.49 a gallon. "The EPA...
ALTOONA, PA
Family blames fatal wreck on PennDOT's failure to fix ditch

AUBURN, Pa. (AP) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is facing questions about whether its work on a narrow, twisty state road caused a fatal motorcycle wreck. Leslie Gingrich was riding her Harley in Schuylkill County on June 4 when she hit a gully spanning both lanes of the road. Gingrich was rushed to a hospital but succumbed to her injuries. A PennDOT crew had excavated a trench at the site and filled it with stone, but residents say the stone washed away, leaving a ditch. Residents say PennDOT knew about the hazard but did nothing to fix it. PennDOT says it's investigating.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA

