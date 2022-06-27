ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LSU baseball adds Vanderbilt shortstop Carter Young from the transfer portal

By Koki Riley, Lafayette Daily Advertiser
 2 days ago

LSU baseball added Vanderbilt shortstop Carter Young from the transfer portal, Young announced on Instagram Monday.

Young, a junior, hit seven home runs and posted a .207 batting average this season. But in 2021, he had a .899 on-base plus slugging percentage and 16 home runs. Young also compiled 11 errors and played in 56 games for the Commodores this season.

"New opportunities," Young wrote.

Despite his struggles this past season, Young is in the top 200 of MLB.com's draft prospects rankings. But he could very well stay in college for another year after his struggles this season.

With starting shortstop Jordan Thompson slated to return and Baylor transfer Jack Pineda, who is also a shortstop, projected to join the team, LSU coach Jay Johnson has made adding infield defense and depth a priority this offseason.

Besides Pineda, LSU has also added Creighton pitcher Dylan Tebrake, NC State first baseman Tommy White and Vanderbilt pitcher Christian Little from the transfer portal.

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser and the USA TODAY Sports South Region. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: LSU baseball adds Vanderbilt shortstop Carter Young from the transfer portal

