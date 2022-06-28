ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Iglesias vs. Winker, Swanson's pitch to Trout among Angels-Mariners brawl connections

By Dave Clark, Cincinnati Enquirer
 2 days ago

Former Cincinnati Reds Raisel Iglesias of the Angels and Jesse Winker of the Mariners were among those suspended Monday after a brawl Sunday between the two teams.

A post-brawl shouting match between Iglesias and Winker - and tantrum by the Angels' relief pitcher that involved hurling sunflower seeds onto the field - had many wondering why there appeared to be such bad blood between the two, who were teammates in Cincinnati from 2017 to 2020.

And it was a pitch the night before by Mariners pitcher and former Mariemont High School standout Erik Swanson - one of 13 players from Greater Cincinnati on MLB rosters - that appeared to arouse the Angels' anger.

Cincinnati Country Day graduate and MLB Senior Vice President for On-Field Operations Michael Hill suspended Winker seven games, the longest of any player, for what MLB termed "actions that caused the incident and fighting." Iglesias was suspended for two games.

The brawl ensued after Winker was hit by a pitch in the 2nd inning by Wantz. Seattle outfielder Julio Rodriguez took an inside pitch an inning earlier.

Some suspected those may have been responses to a pitch Saturday night from Swanson that nearly hit Angels star Mike Trout in the head.

"If you can't pitch inside, don't pitch inside," Trout said, per MLB.com's Daniel Kramer . "If you're going to hit me, hit me in the ribs. Don't hit me in the head. I don't know if that was the intent. But anything at the head, you don't do that."

Swanson said he was trying to pitch Trout up and in.

Angels relief pitcher Archie Bradley, who pitched for the Reds in 2020, fractured his right elbow falling over the dugout railing while attempting to join the brawl.

In addition, young Reds fan Abigail was on hand for Winker's ejection - one year and one week after she was in San Diego for Joey Votto's first-inning ejection. But Winker apologized to her, just as Votto did last June.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Iglesias vs. Winker, Swanson's pitch to Trout among Angels-Mariners brawl connections

