Local swimming: Putnam Sharks split final home meet with Oakleaf

Palatka’s Whitlock takes award in final season before going to Belleview. Walking through the hallways and into the front office for one of his final times, Dustin Whitlock could tell you a lot about his time at Palatka Junior-Senior High School. “This office wasn’t even…
Despite 3-7 record, Azalea Club takes valuable learning experience from tourney. Palatka Junior-Senior High School volleyball coach Robert Bush is hoping by taking his Azalea Volleyball Club team to the 2022 American Athletic Union Nationals this past weekend it will end up…
Comments / 0