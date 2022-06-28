Pill allegedly found in Del Taco burrito, deputies say

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a pill was allegedly found in a burrito at a Del Taco restaurant on Merle Haggard Drive, according to a press release by KCSO.

No other information was given in the press release.

According to a different press release by KCSO, the reporting party said the pill was found after biting into the burrito. The pill was then seized and will be submitted to the Kern County Crime Lab for testing. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office detectives are following up on the investigation.

Public Health spokesperson Michelle Corson provided the following statement:

“Today, our Environmental Health Division responded to a complaint made by a resident regarding a pill found in a burrito at Del Taco on Merle Haggard Drive. Our team conducted an on-site inspection and found no significant food safety violations and they continue to hold an A rating. We refer you to Kern County Sheriff for any follow-up questions as this is an ongoing investigation.”

Del Taco spokeswoman Annie Drury provided the following statement:

“Del Taco is aware of this situation and is actively investigating this claim. We pride ourselves on food safety and quality and take seriously any claim that relates to it. We have reached out to the guest in question and have not been contacted by any authorities regarding this issue. We are committed to our guests and will continue to take the necessary steps to resolve this matter.”

This is a developing story.

