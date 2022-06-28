ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Did You See What This Man Hid On The Sixth Street Bridge?

By Big Joe Pesh
Mix 95.7FM
Mix 95.7FM
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There is a video of a man on TikTok showing himself on the Sixth Street bridge in Grand Rapids hiding something for people to come and find. Who is this man and what did he hide on the Six street bridge?. Mystery Man Going Around The Country Leaving Money...

mix957gr.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mix 95.7FM

Accident At Battle Creek Field of Flight Air Show Causes Death

Update from Battle Creek Field of Flight Air Show & Balloon Festival:. The remaining air show for today has been cancelled out of respect for the incident that has occurred. This evening’s activities remain on schedule. If you leave and do not plan on coming back tonight, stop at the gates or media tent to receive wristbands and parking for tomorrow’s air show. We appreciate everyone’s understanding at this time. We also apologize for the time it took to relay this due to internet issues.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
Club 93.7

MSP Really Gets Into The Spirit Of Electric Forest

We're all in the afterglow of the return of one of the loudest, most colorful weekends in Michigan. Last Weekend (June 23-26) was the return to Sherwood Forest when thousands of electronic and jam music lovers packed Rothbury, Michigan for Electric Forest. This festival has been going on since 2008,...
ROTHBURY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Michigan Entertainment
State
Georgia State
State
Tennessee State
City
Grand Rapids, MI
City
Atlanta, MI
City
Boston Township, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Entertainment
WANE-TV

Jet truck driver killed in air show accident

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A truck driver of a Shockwave Jet Truck died in an accident at an air show in Battle Creek Saturday afternoon. It happened around 1:10 p.m. at the Battle Creek Executive Airport during the Shockwave Jet Truck pyrotechnic portion of the air show, according to the Battle Creek Police Department in a release.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Tiktok#Chattanooga#Fl Key Biscayne#Tx#Ga Mi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
103.3 WKFR

Delta Gave Multiple Passengers $10,000 to Give Up Their Seats in Grand Rapids

If an airline offered you $10,000 to give up your seat would you take it? Multiple people took that offer Monday morning in Grand Rapids. Air travel can be super stressful for many reasons. The most frustrating moments are those completely out of your control. For example, the airline overbooking your flight. I'm a pretty basic guy. If your jet has 152 seats, you sell 152 seats. Then you stop selling seats. The airline won't go bankrupt if a couple of people cancel and you have a few empty seats. The one thing airlines do correctly, in my opinion, is offer cash in exchange for voluntarily giving up your seat. Sometimes they'll offer flight vouchers, which can be valuable. But money talks.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
michiganchronicle.com

Whitmer Announces Projects to Create Jobs, Grow Life Sciences in Michigan

Recently, Governor Gretchen Whitmer joined the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) in announcing Michigan Strategic Fund (MSF) approval of projects, including a business expansion by a global life sciences provider in Muskegon, community revitalization projects in Detroit, Battle Creek, and Sault Ste. Marie, and support that boosts Michigan’s agribusiness industry. The projects approved today represent a total capital investment of nearly $500 million.
MICHIGAN STATE
Mix 95.7FM

Grand Rapids Woman Attacked By 11-Year-Old During Carjacking

Police have arrested an 11-year-old boy for assault after a failed carjacking in Grand Rapids. Historically in cities in Michigan and around the country, when it gets hot, crime goes up. You through in inflation and families struggling to get by, as temperatures rise in West Michigan we may see a continued spike in crime.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Discover Muskegon Festival kicks off today

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – There’s a lot going on this weekend around West Michigan so there’s no excuse to be bored. and there’s a big event along the lakeshore in muskegon. Today we have Shannon Williams and SuperDre in studio to tell us all about it.
MUSKEGON, MI
Mix 95.7FM

Mix 95.7FM

Grand Rapids, MI
9K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 95.7FM Today’s Variety all day at work, plus the Throwback Lunch every weekday at noon! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy