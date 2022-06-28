ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Caney, TX

Bodies found in New Caney died from murder-suicide, authorities say

By MiCo
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe two deceased persons whose bodies were found on June 5 in...

mocomotive.com

UPDATE: Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Provides Update to Death Investigation in New Caney

NEW CANEY, TX — The two deceased persons found on June 5, 2022, in the wooded area near the intersection of Fairway Drive and Putters Green, New Caney, Texas have been positively identified as Magen Madison Leach, 19, of Roman Forest and Manuel Fuentes, 20, of Porter. Evidence at the scene indicates that Fuentes shot and killed Leach, then killed himself. Fuentes and Leach were known to be in a dating relationship. There is no evidence that human trafficking was a factor in the deaths of these individuals, and there is no outstanding threat to the public.
NEW CANEY, TX
