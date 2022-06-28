Bodies found in New Caney died from murder-suicide, authorities say

NEW CANEY, TX — The two deceased persons found on June 5, 2022, in the wooded area near the intersection of Fairway Drive and Putters Green, New Caney, Texas have been positively identified as Magen Madison Leach, 19, of Roman Forest and Manuel Fuentes, 20, of Porter. Evidence at the scene indicates that Fuentes shot and killed Leach, then killed himself. Fuentes and Leach were known to be in a dating relationship. There is no evidence that human trafficking was a factor in the deaths of these individuals, and there is no outstanding threat to the public.

NEW CANEY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO