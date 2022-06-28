ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

‘Chicago Fire’ Fans Are Still Heartbroken Over This Character’s Death

By Taylor Cunningham
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Chicago Fire isn’t shy about breaking hearts with shocking exits and deaths, so fans have grown used to saying goodbye to their favorite characters over the years. However, there is one late paramedic who left a lasting impression. And people are still mourning her traumatic onscreen death to this...

Faye Thompson Lamonte
1d ago

What ever happened to Kelly’s bride, the girl he married in Vegas? I know she left to go see her mom, but the very next episode, Kelly went to bed with another girl he met at a bar. We have recorded every episode in order and watch them over and over. Cant get enough of Chicago Fire!

