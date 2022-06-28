Sharon Kennedy: What did I do wrong now?

Do you ever get the feeling you can’t do anything right? Maybe your day began on a sour note when you burned the toast and smoked up the house. Your lack of attention to his breakfast irritated your spouse. Next, you scorched his favorite shirt as your hot iron slid over it. The morning continued rolling downhill when he couldn’t find his car keys and accused you of hiding them. Once hubby was out the door, you poured another cup of coffee and breathed a sigh of relief.

Then the phone rang.

“Did you forget our breakfast date?” a friend asks. “You’re late.” You hear the anger in her voice and promise you’ll be at the restaurant before she finishes her second cup of coffee. Like a mad person, you grab your keys and back the car out of the garage. When you hear the howl of your cat, you realize you ran over his tail. You jump out of the car. Kitty gives you a look of disdain. He seems OK, but you promise you’ll take him to the vet as soon as you return. Your cellphone rings as you turn on the highway. “Where are you?” Friend demands. You tell her you’ll be there in a couple minutes.

As soon as the words leave your mouth, a Mazda pulls out in front of you. The driver hums along at 40 mph. You’re frantic to pass, but all you see are double yellow lines. Then a red light appears on your dashboard signaling you’re low on oil. Your cell rings again. The driver behind you tries to pass, can’t make it and squeezes between you and the Mazda. By this time you’re ready to scream at everything and everybody. You ask yourself why you even bothered to get out of bed.

When you finally arrive at the restaurant, your engine is smoking and you’re fit to be tied. You’re furious hubby didn’t check the oil before fleeing the house. You wish you had no friends because most of the time they’re just a nuisance. You steel yourself for the barrage you know is coming. You’re greeted with, “I thought you’d never get here.” At this point you smile, apologize and start explaining. Friend looks sheepish and dismisses your story with a wave of her hand.

“What’s wrong now?” you ask.

“I mixed up the dates,” Friend says. “It’s tomorrow we’re meeting for breakfast.” You swallow your anger. With a minimum of words, you make it through the meal and head home. On the drive back, you mentally draw a line in the sand. You will not be moved by someone’s tears, threats or pleas. You’ve had enough. For a brief moment you’re free of anxiety, anger and frustration. After taking Kitty to the vet and finding out he isn’t badly hurt, you return home and relax in a comfortable chair with a favorite book in your hand. Then the phone rings. You let the answering machine get it. It’s Friend. Your intention of drawing a line goes out the window. You pick up the receiver and listen to her rants.

We’ve all done it. We’ve drawn a line and told ourselves this time we really mean it. With strong conviction we quote Invictus, “I am the master of my fate. I am the captain of my soul.” If only the phone wouldn’t ring, we might believe it.

