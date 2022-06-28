Proceeds From Car Show Go To Red Cross

A customer at a restaurant in Market Common brought a knife into the establishment to show off and mentioned knowing people with assault rifles. The incident happened at 1229 Shine in Market Common on Monday. The man walked in acting strangely and appeared intoxicated, he ordered food and was waiting at the bar when he pulled out the knife and put in on the bar showing it to customers. Police say he was making others uncomfortable and making comments about killing people. When he left the restaurant, he lingered outside and moved furniture around, when employees asked him why he was still there he started talking about witches. When police questioned him, he told them he was at the restaurant and the knife was a letter opener.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC ・ 17 HOURS AGO