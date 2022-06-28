ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dillon County, SC

Proceeds From Car Show Go To Red Cross

By Admin 2
dillonheraldonline.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDillon County Car Show was another success this year of 2022....

www.dillonheraldonline.com

myhorrynews.com

Aynor-area resident receives free HVAC from Conway Air Conditioning

Cooling winds of chance blew fortunately for 80-year-old Aynor area resident Mildred Eccles, who is the recipient of Conway Air Conditioning’s biannual, free-of-charge HVAC system giveaway to citizens in need. Conway Air Conditioning president Ryan Brown and home solution advisor Andrew Seeley traveled to Eccles house Monday morning to...
CONWAY, SC
dillonheraldonline.com

Hospital Auxiliary Members Recognized For Volunteer Service

The Hospital Auxiliary promotes McLeod Health Dillon through its volunteer efforts. Volunteering many hours per month, they operate the Pink Dogwood gift shop, serve as hostesses at the Main Lobby Entrance, assist patients and staff member in the Cardiac Rehab outpatient area and give of their time at hospital functions and events throughout the year.
County
Dillon County, SC
wpde.com

Lake City man struck, killed while on golf cart

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — A man died Tuesday after being struck by a car while on a golf cart on Morris Street in Lake City, according to Lake City Police Chief Jody Cooper. Cooper said he'll release additional information later Wednesday morning. At this time, the man's name...
LAKE CITY, SC
wfxb.com

Customer Shows Off Knife at Myrtle Beach Bar in Market Common

A customer at a restaurant in Market Common brought a knife into the establishment to show off and mentioned knowing people with assault rifles. The incident happened at 1229 Shine in Market Common on Monday. The man walked in acting strangely and appeared intoxicated, he ordered food and was waiting at the bar when he pulled out the knife and put in on the bar showing it to customers. Police say he was making others uncomfortable and making comments about killing people. When he left the restaurant, he lingered outside and moved furniture around, when employees asked him why he was still there he started talking about witches. When police questioned him, he told them he was at the restaurant and the knife was a letter opener.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
abccolumbia.com

Woman killed by alligator outside Myrtle Beach

HORRY COUNTY (WPDE)– Horry County police are working a death investigation in which an alligator killed a community member. Around 11:45 a.m. Friday, crews responded to a water rescue call outside of Myrtle Beach. Police and fire officials were able to determine an alligator had taken hold of a neighbor and retreated into a nearby retention pond.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Motorcyclist killed in crash near Myrtle Beach

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed Tuesday night in a crash involving a motorcycle on River Oaks Drive near Myrtle Beach, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash happened about 9:20 p.m. in the 1300 block of River Oaks Drive, Horry County Fire Rescue said. The motorcycle was traveling north […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wanderwisdom.com

5 Tricks to Avoid Falling for in Myrtle Beach

Dani is a writer and actress who loves to learn and share tips and information to help others. She lives in Myrtle Beach, SC. Myrtle Beach, South Carolina is one of the best places to take your summer vacation. It's beautiful and there is a lot to do. However, as a tourist, a lot of businesses bank on you not knowing certain things. Here are five of those mysteries that will help you save both time and money while you're here.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Police: Customer at Myrtle Beach restaurant shows off knife, mentions killing people

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A customer at a Myrtle Beach restaurant recently brought a knife to show off and mentioned knowing people with assault rifles. According to a report, the man went to 1229 Shine in the Market Common on Monday acting strangely and appearing intoxicated. The man ordered food and was waiting at the bar when he took out a knife around eight to 10 inches in length and put it on the bar showing other customers.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Lanes closed following crash involving moped in Myrtle Beach

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Lanes of traffic are closed following a crash involving a moped in Myrtle Beach Wednesday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 10:12 a.m. to the area of Dick Pond Road and Strand Drive. Crews added no one is being taken to...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Big Air Trampoline Park in Myrtle Beach has a café, arcade, and over 40 attractions to enjoy

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We had so much fun escaping the dreary weather today at Big Air Trampoline Park. It’s the perfect place to let loose and have fun for all ages. With over 40 attractions, you won’t run out of new things to do. We loved trying out some new things, taste testing their menu on Dining with Dockery, and even checking out the parent experience.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

REMINDER: S.C., Myrtle Beach fireworks regulations, violations, fines

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - South Carolina’s law regarding fireworks regulation recently changed, and Myrtle Beach updated its ordinance to comply. The city’s new rule allows fireworks on private property with limits on time and manner. The city prohibits fireworks completely on the beach and on other public...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

