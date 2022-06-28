ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Hospital Auxiliary Members Recognized For Volunteer Service

By Admin 2
dillonheraldonline.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hospital Auxiliary promotes McLeod Health Dillon through its volunteer efforts. Volunteering many hours per month, they operate the Pink Dogwood gift shop, serve as hostesses at the Main Lobby Entrance, assist patients and staff member...

Soda City Biz WIRE

McElveen Named to First Reliance Bank Board

Florence, S.C. — William Jack McElveen, Jr. has been named to the First Reliance Bank Board of Directors. Before his retirement, McElveen served as the bank’s Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer. He was responsible for overseeing all credit administration functions, and providing direct supervision and accountability, for Credit Administration and overall asset quality.
FLORENCE, SC
myhorrynews.com

2nd Annual Horry County Black Pearl Humanities Festival 2022

The Annual South Carolina Humanities Festival began in 1993 to educate communities throughout South Carolina by honoring and celebrating its heritage and culture. It has been held in 20 different communities throughout the state. The festival is set for Aug. 19-20 in Horry County. Festival attendees can expect a Community...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
myhorrynews.com

Aynor-area resident receives free HVAC from Conway Air Conditioning

Cooling winds of chance blew fortunately for 80-year-old Aynor area resident Mildred Eccles, who is the recipient of Conway Air Conditioning’s biannual, free-of-charge HVAC system giveaway to citizens in need. Conway Air Conditioning president Ryan Brown and home solution advisor Andrew Seeley traveled to Eccles house Monday morning to...
CONWAY, SC
myhorrynews.com

North Myrtle Beach woman prepares for Ms. Senior America pageant

A North Myrtle Beach woman is headed to Pennsylvania this fall to continue her love for pageantry at age 63. Dreisa Jordan Sherrill, Ms. South Carolina Senior America 2022, is preparing to compete for the national title of Ms. Senior America in September. Equipped with her vocal and dance skills, congeniality and experience in all aspects of pageantry, Sherrill hopes to show the judges “the best me I can be.”
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
dillonheraldonline.com

Dillon Middle School Band Program Receives Prestigious Award

The Dillon Middle School Band Program has had a monumental accomplishment. The students and the band director, Kevin McLellan, overcame many obstacles this school year in the neverending pursuit of Excellence. As a result of their commitment to excellence through persistence and perseverance, the Dillon Middle School Band Program has received the 2021-2022 OPA Award known as the (Outstanding Performance Award)from the South Carolina Band Director’s Association. The highest and most prestigious award given to a band program. (Contributed Photo)
DILLON, SC
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Town Forced To Become Unincorporated Land

Those North Carolina maps are experiencing a change. The North Carolina town of East Laurinburg is about to be considered unincorporated land. The former small town was part of Scotland County. If you make the drive from the Charlotte area to the beach you’ve likely driven through Scotland County along 74. This change in distinction will go into effect on July 1. Why you may ask? Well according to the Carolina Public Press financial violations led to this move.
POLITICS
The Poultry Site

New poultry processor to open in South Carolina

Carolina Precision Foods, a joint venture of Carolina Fresh Foods and owners of Lake Foods, announced recently its plans to establish operations in Florence County in the US state of South Carolina. The company’s $10 million investment will create 402 new jobs. Carolina Precision Foods is a poultry further...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
wanderwisdom.com

5 Tricks to Avoid Falling for in Myrtle Beach

Dani is a writer and actress who loves to learn and share tips and information to help others. She lives in Myrtle Beach, SC. Myrtle Beach, South Carolina is one of the best places to take your summer vacation. It's beautiful and there is a lot to do. However, as a tourist, a lot of businesses bank on you not knowing certain things. Here are five of those mysteries that will help you save both time and money while you're here.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
myhorrynews.com

Runoffs coming Tuesday for two Horry County Council seats

Voters will head to the polls Tuesday to decide two Horry County Council races. After the June 14 Republican Primary, runoffs are needed to determine the next Horry County Council chairman and the District 8 county council member. The polls are open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Any...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

REMINDER: S.C., Myrtle Beach fireworks regulations, violations, fines

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - South Carolina’s law regarding fireworks regulation recently changed, and Myrtle Beach updated its ordinance to comply. The city’s new rule allows fireworks on private property with limits on time and manner. The city prohibits fireworks completely on the beach and on other public...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wunc.org

NC town set to cease existence as state treasurer calls for criminal charges

Even though the state auditor’s office released an investigative report last fall exposing financial violations of officials in the small town of East Laurinburg, an old textile mill town near the South Carolina border, the district attorney for Scotland County has so far declined to pursue a criminal case against the town’s former financial officer concerning the report’s recommended charges of embezzlement.
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
Bladen Journal

We saw you recently …

… riding up East Broad Street in Elizabethtown. The new ‘We saw you recently …’ photo will appear on this page whenever possible. If you’d like to have a copy of the photo emailed to you, just send an email to cvincent@bladenjournal.com and request it — you could win a free one-month subscription or extension to the Bladen Journal.
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Dedicated Myrtle Beach Man Disappeared After A Night Out With Friends

Brandon Rodrigues Graves was raised in Little Rock, South Carolina by his aunt and uncle. His mother died when he was three years old, and his father was never part of his life. Brandon was well-liked and a good boy. He never got into trouble, used drugs, or had any known enemies. He attended Morris College in Sumter, South Carolina for a year and then transferred to Coastal Carolina University, where he was a trainer for their football team. Brandon graduated from Coastal Carolina University in December 2008 with a degree in sports management. 26-year-old Brandon lived and worked in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. He kept in close contact with his family, and as an adult, he would visit the aunt and uncle who raised him every weekend, the Charley Project reports.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
abccolumbia.com

Woman killed by alligator outside Myrtle Beach

HORRY COUNTY (WPDE)– Horry County police are working a death investigation in which an alligator killed a community member. Around 11:45 a.m. Friday, crews responded to a water rescue call outside of Myrtle Beach. Police and fire officials were able to determine an alligator had taken hold of a neighbor and retreated into a nearby retention pond.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

