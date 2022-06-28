Legion baseball teams in action for Monday doubleheaders
Legion baseball teams continue to stay busy this summer, with multiple double headers in play Monday.
Scores:
Garrison Titans (12), Mandan A’s (8) Game One, Garrison Titans (2), Mandan A’s (13) Game Two
Surrey Blue Sox (7), Burlington Bulldogs (5) Game One, Surrey Blue Sox (9), Burlington Bulldogs (5) Game Two
