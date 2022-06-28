ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Legion baseball teams in action for Monday doubleheaders

By Tristan Thomas
KX News
 2 days ago

Legion baseball teams continue to stay busy this summer, with multiple double headers in play Monday.

Scores:

Garrison Titans (12), Mandan A’s (8) Game One, Garrison Titans (2), Mandan A’s (13) Game Two

Surrey Blue Sox (7), Burlington Bulldogs (5) Game One, Surrey Blue Sox (9), Burlington Bulldogs (5) Game Two

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

