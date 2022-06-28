ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Maxim Mamin: Heading back to Russia

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Mamin signed a deal with CSKA Moscow of the KHL on Monday, George...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Dealt with knee problem

Kucherov was hampered by a meniscus injury in the postseason but was able to play through it, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports Tuesday. After getting hurt in Game 3, Kucherov managed one goal on 10 shots while averaging 21:55 of ice time in the final three games of the Stanley Cup Finals. During the regular season, the Russian winger was limited to just 47 appearances which saw him post his lowest goal total since his rookie campaign back in 2013-14. If he can stay healthy, Kucherov should be capable of pushing for the 40-goal mark next year and providing top-end fantasy value.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Flyers' Ryan Ellis: Questionable for training camp

Ellis (pelvis) is making improvement during his rehab but remains questionable for the start of training camp, Sam Carchidi of Philly Hockey Now reports. Ellis played only four games last year due to ongoing issues with the injury, and he remains in the middle of a long rehab process. Barring setbacks, the defenseman isn't expected to be sidelined too long to begin the year. Once he's ready to play, Ellis will likely command a top-four role.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Ty France: Already hitting in cage

France (elbow) is already hitting in the batting cage, and manager Scott Servais remains hopeful that the infielder spends the minimum 10 days on the injured list, the Associated Press reports. This news would naturally be highly encouraging under any circumstance, but particularly in the wake of several Mariners players...
SEATTLE, WA

