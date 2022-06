It’s been about six years since Franklin artist Brenda Coldwell launched what she has called her dream come true. As she began painting full force and traveling here and there for workshops and other artistic ventures, Coldwell began to realize her own home — both in the sense of her county home of Williamson and her very own backyard — could use a studio where artists of all stripes could come together in a creative, collaborative way. So in the spring of 2016, with help from an area architect, Coldwell completed what is known as On Track Studios located on her property south of downtown Franklin.

