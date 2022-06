A lot of residents were stranded in their homes, cars, businesses. Frederick, Md. (KM) – Heavy rains and a lot of flooding were the results when Hurricane Agnes came to Frederick County 50 years ago this month. Jack Markey, Director of Emergency Management for the County, says there were about 1,000 people reported stranded in their homes, their cars and even their businesses due to high water. “The main damage for us was we lost almost 30–either completely destroyed or significantly damaged–bridges, “he said. “Some that were crossing the Monocacy River and some which were just crossing streams.”

