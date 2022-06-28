Patroons blow out Bobkats to capture regional final

Albany, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — It was do or die at the Armory Monday night.

A game 3 win over Kokomo and the Patroons would be championship bound, a loss, and they’d be bound for a playoff exit. Will Brown said after Sunday’s win they didn’t need anything special in game three, just play how they know how to play.

They certainly looked like they knew how to play. AJ Mosby started the game on fire, going a perfect 5-5 from the floor with 13 points in the first quarter as the Pats led 25-16 after one.

It only snowballed from there for Albany. The lead ballooned to as many as 30 in the first half as the Patroons began to blow the doors off of Kokomo, and it only got worse for them in the second half.

Albany held as big as a 40 point lead in the fourth quarter on their way to a dominant 121-83 win in a decisive game three. Mosby led the way with a game-high 36 points, while Kameron Williams added 19 off the bench. Center Anthony Moe chipped in 14 points and 18 rebounds.

“Well yesterday I told my teammates that I smelt blood in the water like a shark,” Moe said. “So I even told Mark [Singelais] the reporter that we’re going to win this game by 30 points and my teammate just reminded me I said that actually.”

“So we just wanted to make sure our energy was right and we learned a lot from this other team because if we don’t come from the beginning with the toughness, any team can beat us,” Moe said.

It’s a quick turnaround for the Patroons now, they have to be in Shreveport Wednesday to play the Mavericks for game one.

