ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Editorial: Now it's voters turn on the status of abortion

Rocky Mount Telegram
Rocky Mount Telegram
 2 days ago

Donald Trump promised he would, and did, appoint U.S. Supreme Court justices who “will be pro-life.” During the 2016 campaign Trump said reversal of Roe v. Wade would happen “automatically in my opinion” because he’d be nominating several justices. Friday that pledge came to fruition. The three judges Trump appointed joined three others.

The high court ruled that state DO have the power to modify, limit or even ban abortion, regardless of the stage of pregnancy. It is a decision for the government to make, not a personal decision for women.

“The Supreme Court of the United States expressly took away a constitutional right from the American people that it had already recognized. They didn’t limit it. They simply took it away,” President Joe Biden said of the U.S Supreme Court decision to overrule Roe v. Wade’s 50-year right to an abortion.

The high court’s 6-3 decision removed a woman’s right to make a personal decision about the future of her pregnancy without the government’s intervention. The practice, for the last half-century was not open-ended, it limited most abortions to the first about 20 weeks of a pregnancy.

It also considered the circumstances surrounding the pregnancy — was it unintended, was it the result of rape or incest, what were the risks to both the mother and fetus of bringing the pregnancy to term?

There are religious groups that oppose abortion under all circumstances. But they are in the minority in the United States.

With this court’s decision, the views that most Americans hold concerning abortion are ignored. In May, 63% of Americans said they did not want to see Roe v. Wade overturned.

The court’s decision is one that that only 30% of North Carolinians agree with.

Further, 55% of North Carolinians say they want the state to either leave state abortion laws as they are or make them less restrictive.

Those in power in North Carolina’s legislature pledge to do the opposite of what the people they represent want. State Senate Leader Phil Berger said the legislature will take “immediate action” to further restrict the state’s current abortion laws. Those current laws include requirements that patients undergo an ultrasound examination and receive information designed to discourage abortions and a 72-hour waiting period before a woman can have an abortion.

It is no exaggeration to say that “Roe is on the ballot.” North Carolina voters will elect members of the state legislature, U.S. House of Representatives and a U.S. senator along with key judges on the state Court of Appeals and Supreme Court.

Voters need look no further than the race for U.S. Senator for the contrast in positions.

Republican Ted Budd praised the court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. “Today’s ruling by the Supreme Court is a historic victory.” Democrat Cheri Beasley, former Chief Justice of the N.C. Supreme Court, said:” This wrong and dangerous decision that overturns nearly 50 years of precedent shows exactly what’s at stake in this election and I will not hesitate to stand up for Americans’ freedom to make our own decisions about our own families.”

The high court’s decision, legal scholars worry, will further open the door to laws that restrict access to contraception and even what couples can and cannot do in the privacy of their homes.

It is the job of a court to determine the law not impose extreme personal values and prejudices.

What happens next will be up to Congress and the state legislature. Rarely has a vote had more direct consequence. Know where candidates stand. Don’t let others speak for you at the ballot box.

See you at the polls.

Today’s editorial is from Capitol Broadcasting Company of Raleigh. The views expressed are not necessarily those of this newspaper.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cheri Beasley
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Ted Budd
Person
Donald Trump
Business Insider

Republican politicians celebrate the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v Wade as Democrats call it 'one of the darkest days our country has ever seen'

Politicians from both sides of the aisle reacted to the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Former Vice President Mike Pence said the decision "righted a historic wrong." Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called Friday "one of the darkest days our country has ever seen." Politicians from both...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Issues#Abortion Laws#State Supreme Court#Election State#U S Supreme Court#American#The U S Supreme Court
UPI News

South Carolina abortion ban goes into effect

June 28 (UPI) -- A South Carolina law to restrict most abortions has gone into effect after a federal judge lifted a block put against it, state officials said. The state's Republican attorney general, Alan Wilson, announced Monday that its law to ban abortions after about six weeks was now in effect.
POLITICS
Reason.com

The Next Abortion Battlegrounds

The Supreme Court's decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization overturned Roe v. Wade and concluded that the Fourteenth Amendment's Due Process clause does not protect a fundamental right to terminate a pregnancy. This will put an end to cases questioning whether a given set of abortion regulations constitute an "undue burden" on a woman's right to an abortion, but (as Ilya notes below) it will not put an end to abortion-related litigation.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Daily Beast

Dems’ Hail Mary: Candidates Who Won’t Enforce Abortion Laws

In Arizona, the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision last Friday to end the right to an abortion had an immediate effect: within 24 hours, Planned Parenthood had suspended all abortion procedures in its clinics around the state. That’s because Arizona is one of five states with a law banning abortion...
ARIZONA STATE
bloomberglaw.com

Abortion Rights War Shifts to Battles Over State Constitutions

The fight over legal abortion is moving to courts in several states as both sides struggle over whether state constitutions include a right to the procedure. Abortion rights advocates have notched a few early procedural wins in state courts since the US Supreme Court decided June 24 that the US Constitution doesn’t include the right.
U.S. POLITICS
Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount, NC
865
Followers
746
Post
135K+
Views
ABOUT

The Rocky Mount Telegram has been covering the Twin Counties for nearly 120 years. Owned by Adams Publishing Group, the Telegram has won a long string of editorial and advertising awards over the years from the North Carolina Press Association.

 https://www.rockymounttelegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy