Flour+Water Pizzeria to Open North Beach Location Late 2022

Flour+Water Hospitality Group recently announced the next chapter for Flour+Water Pizzeria , following the existing location’s closure and transformation under a new name . Flour+Water Pizzeria is reopening in North Beach , where it will take over the former Rose Pistola space at 532 Columbus Ave. next to Washington Square Park.

The 4,000-square foot restaurant will offer a dine-in experience featuring a wine, beer and cocktail program curated by Flour+Water Hospitality Wine Director Samuel Bogue. Known for their Neapolitan-inspired pizza dough, Flour+Water Pizzeria’s new space will also showcase its meticulous production process through a glassed-in dough room in the center of the restaurant.

Flour+Water Hospitality Group is led by co-chefs Thomas McNaughton and Ryan Pollnow, who will also oversee the culinary direction of the pizzeria. The menu will focus on their long-standing relationships with Northern California producers and farmers, in addition to reflecting their commitment to sustainable sourcing and practices.

All of the Group’s restaurants are members of Zero Foodprint, an organization that funds grants for farmers switching to regenerative practices. “This past year has been an exciting year of growth for Flour+Water Hospitality Group that has also allowed us to consider the impact we have to inspire positive change in the community through our advocacy for sustainable industry practices, including regenerative agriculture. We are grateful for this opportunity to also evolve Flour+Water Pizzeria with this new flagship location as we look to expand that impact in the years to come,” Pollnow says in a press release.

Construction on the North Beach restaurant is expected to begin this summer in anticipation of a late 2022 opening . For more information, visit www.fwpizzeria.com and follow @flourandwaterpizzeria on Instagram for updates.

Keep up with What Now San Francisco’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .