Azusa neighborhood evacuated after authorities find large cache of illegal fireworks

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLos Angeles County investigators have closed an entire neighborhood after they discovered a large cache of illegal fireworks inside of an Azusa home. According to the Azusa Police Department, officers evacuated the 900 block of West Hollyvale Street after investigators with the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office and L.A. County Fire’s...

