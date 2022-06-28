Puzzle solutions for Tuesday, June 28, 2022
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: TRACK ELDER JERSEY RADISH
Answer: The road was closed, and they were detoured, but they were not – DETERRED
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"Comedy is protest. It's 'I beg to differ,' if you're fancy, or if you're Jewish, 'Hey, listen to this!" – Mel Brooks
Cryptoquote
THE PEDIGREE OF HONEY DOES NOT CONCERN THE BEE; A CLOVER, ANYTIME, TO HIM, IS ASTROCRACY. – EMILY DICKINSON
Cryptoquip
WHEN DESIGNER WANG GIVES APPROVAL ON ONE OF HER BEAUTIFUL WEDDING GOWNS, IT'S BEEN VERA-FIED.
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
ALPHA BETA DELTA GAMMA EPSILON
Lexigo
VIVID, DEVILISH, HILLS, SLIVER, REPERTOIRE
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
- CLAP
- OVERGROWS
- AUDIBLY
- OWNED
- POMPOUSLY
- TOPS
- WELLSPRING
Find the Words
Dial triple zero
Kubok
