Wheeling Post 1 Mercies Follansbee Post 45

Follansbee, W, Va (WTRF) – Post 1 had a huge third inning. Nate Simon smacked one all the way to the left field wall and 2 runs came into score to give Wheeling a 5-0 lead. Simon was one of five Wheeling players who had a multi-hit game.

In the same inning, Quinn Tamison poked one to the wall. A run came in from third to make it a 6-0 game.

In the same inning, Xavier Funkhouser smacked one all the way to the fence and brought in 2 more RBI’s to make the score 9-0.

Michael Toepfer also finished with a multi-hit game and contributed an RBI single to make it 10-0 in the third. Wheeling won in a shortened contest 18-0. Jack Scouvert threw a shut out and Dylan Gongola drove in four runs.

“It’s a good start to the week. It’s a big week for us with Beast of the East coming up and so it’s nice for these guys to really hit the ball and have some nice defense behind them,” Head Coach Jon – Michael Brunner said.

