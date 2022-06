Stefen Romero, who was designated for assignment by the Los Angeles Dodgers last Saturday, cleared waivers and was sent outright to Triple-A Oklahoma City. The Dodgers selected Romero’s contract when Hanser Alberto was placed on the paternity list last week, although he did not appear in any of the three games while being up with the Major League team.

