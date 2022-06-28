ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parke County, IN

Parke County REMC is now accepting applications for a Full Time Groundman. …

Journal Review
 2 days ago

Parke County REMC is now accepting applications for a Full Time Groundman. High...

www.journalreview.com

WTHI

New additions coming to Terre Haute's Rea Park thanks to grant

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- One park on Terre Haute's southside is getting some new additions and improvements. The city hopes to refurbish the historical clubhouse located at the park. It hopes to use the building as a gathering space for weddings and dinners. Additionally, a walking track, splash pad and...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Journal Review

Montgomery County Retired Teachers Association

The June 13 meeting of the Montgomery County Retired Teachers Association was held at the Crawfordsville District Public Library. President Kathy Steele led the membership in the Pledge of Allegiance and an invocation was given by Lynn Robison. Summer birthdays were recognized. President Steele welcomed guests and turned the program over to Sue Mullendore for the memorial service for those teachers from our county who had passed away this past year. Those remembered were: Dixie Boyles, Shari Larew, Bob Baird, Bob Nabors, Bill Richmond, Andy Anderson, Curt Allen, Nancy Servies, Chet Henson, Dick Walke, Jim Spenser, Mary Lynn Harris and Wayne Tate. Many friends and family members of the deceased attended the ceremony and told the group wonderful memories of their loved ones.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Terre Haute exploring possibility of new sports, water complex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The city of Terre Haute is exploring the idea of adding a sports complex and aquatic center thanks to a new grant. The city is eyeing the east side of town for its location. The sports complex would include baseball, soccer and football field. The center also hopes to include space for the Terre Haute Rex Baseball Team.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

City Hosts Groundbreaking Ceremony for New Frankfort Police Station

On Monday morning, one of the most anticipated activities took on State Road 28 West — the groundbreaking for the new Frankfort Police Department building took place. “This is a great day,” said Frankfort Police Chief Scott Shoemaker. “So many people are here. The weather’s great. Everything has worked out. It’s been going on for two-and-a-half years.”
FRANKFORT, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Two central Indiana health systems join Mayo Clinic network

Hancock Health in Greenfield and Hendricks Regional Health in Danville have joined the Mayo Clinic Care Network, based in Minnesota. The health systems say the move will provide special access to Mayo Clinic’s knowledge and expertise in an effort to provide the best care possible. Through the partnership, physicians...
DANVILLE, IN
Journal Review

Commissioners table solar changes

After conducting a public hearing Monday, Montgomery County Commissioners tabled a proposed change to the county zoning ordinance concerning solar farm setbacks. The county planning commission presented the changes to commissioners with a favorable recommendation. However, after hearing interested persons speak in favor of and opposing the changes, commissioners decided it was best to get more information before making a determination.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Indiana lawmakers delay special session

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — The Indiana General Assembly has delayed its special session as it figures discussion about abortion could take several weeks. House Speaker Todd Huston and Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray announced Wednesday a special session would be held July 25, rather than July 6, as scheduled.
INDIANA STATE
Journal Review

Maple Grove Extension Homemakers

The Maple Grove Homemakers met at 12:30 p.m. June 20 at the New Richmond Community Center with 12 members present, and our guest speakers Sandy Brown and Tricia Herr. This was a pitch-in luncheon and there was a lot of good food. President Sandra Lightle led us in the Pledge to the American Flag, Christian Flag, Creed and Mission Statement. Our inspiration was given by Minnie Howard and she reminded us that there are a lot of mean things that go on around us, however, there are still a lot of good people in our area to help you when the need arises.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IN
Journal Review

Local Record: June 30, 2022

• Assault in the 600 block of East Pike Street — 12:29 a.m. • Property damage in the 1600 block of Crawfordsville Square Drive — 8:09 a.m. • Theft in the 200 block of West Oak Hill Road — 12 p.m. • Theft in the 1900 block...
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
wrtv.com

More than 7,500 lose power in Greenwood because of squirrel

GREENWOOD — On Tuesday morning, thousands of Duke Energy customers lost their power due to a squirrel in Greenwood. According to a Duke Energy spokesperson, just before 9:30 a.m. Duke Energy crews responded after learning of the outage affecting more than 7,500 customers. Workers learned the outage was caused...
GREENWOOD, IN
wamwamfm.com

Crews Dispatched to Underground Fire in Terre Haute

There was a fire underground in Terre Haute over the weekend. It was an electrical fire that workers with Duke Energy say they had to take their time managing. Firefighters were sent to an area near the Candlewood Suites Hotel in downtown Terre Haute Sunday evening. Several businesses in the...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Journal Review

Miller to retire from Chase Bank

Angie Miller will retire from Chase Bank on Tuesday. Miller has been an integral part of the company for the last 38 years. Her contributions will always be valued and remembered. Her hard work, commitment and dedication are worthy of admiration. As a tribute, the company and her family are...
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN

