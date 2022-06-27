Xavier Woods Retrieves UpUpDownDown Title Through Forbidden Door

John Cena appeared on Raw celebrating his 20th anniversary, discussing a future in-ring return. After a night filled with people congratulating Cena, Vince McMahon came to the ring and introduced Cena. McMahon was gone as soon as Cena entered the ring. Cena proceeded to a cut a promo talking about how he wasn’t much for celebrating milestones because it was always about what was next. He also said tonight was about the fans and thanked them for letting him do this for 20 years. Cena closed the promo by saying he was 45 and didn’t know when he’d be in the ring again. After fans chanted for one more match, he said when he does return, it wouldn’t be for just one match. He ended the segment throwing his t-shirt and armbands into the crowd and thanked people one more time before leaving.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO