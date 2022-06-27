Xavier Woods Retrieves UpUpDownDown Title Through Forbidden Door

D-Von Dudley is helping the next generation of wrestlers do more than just “get the tables.”. The multi-time tag team champion, who had been a backstage producer in WWE since 2016, took to social media to update fans on his condition after getting back surgery last October. According to Dudley, doctors had to fuse his L4, L5, and L6 vertebrae, and the significant injury has put an end to Dudley’s in-ring career. Dudley said that he returned to WWE on Tuesday, starting his new role in the “NXT” developmental brand. “Love working with the new talent,” Dudley said.
Comments / 0