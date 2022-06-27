ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Xavier Woods Retrieves UpUpDownDown Title Through Forbidden Door

By Jon Fuentes
ewrestlingnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleXavier Woods has brought back the UpUpDownDown Title thanks to some help from Shayna Baszler. Woods posted a video on the official UUDD Twitter account on Monday, saying he wanted to...

www.ewrestlingnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage News On Why Kevin Owens Missed WWE Raw

Despite being advertised for “WWE Raw” Kevin Owens was not on the show this week, although the situation is only a minor one according to Dave Meltzer on the latest “Wrestling Observer Radio.”. It had been expected that Owens would be competing against either Ezekiel, Elias, or...
LAS VEGAS, NV
ComicBook

Report: Update Revealed on Sasha Banks' WWE Release

There's still quite a bit we don't know regarding the conflict between WWE, Sasha Banks, and Naomi, as Banks and Naomi haven't publicly commented on the matter since it happened and WWE hasn't said anything new since the initial announcements of indefinite suspensions for both stars. Reports that have come afterward have said they can't outright confirm whether or not Banks and Naomi have been released, but a new report from Wrestling Inc's Raj Giri, who initially reported that Banks had been released, states that Banks was indeed released by WWE on June 10th.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

How Does Bianca Belair Feel About Possible Intergender Matches In WWE?

Intergender matches and man-on-woman violence in WWE haven’t been displayed much since the Attitude Era in the late 1990s and early 2000s, but one of WWE’s top stars, “Raw “Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, isn’t shy about welcoming all challengers., including men. “I’m a fan...
WWE
ClutchPoints

WWE 2K22 Roster: All the revealed and confirmed WWE Superstars so far

WWE 2K22 is now out for Deluxe owners, and will be coming out on March 11, 2022, for the rest of the Standard Edition owners. WWE fans may feel anxious to learn whether their favorite WWE superstar made the cut in the WWE 2K22 roster before buying the game. We feel you. That’s why we […] The post WWE 2K22 Roster: All the revealed and confirmed WWE Superstars so far appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WWE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
City
Cincinnati, OH
PWMania

Undertaker Comments On Bianca Belair’s Potential, Evolution Of Becky Lynch

If you ask “The Dead Man,” when it comes to “Big Time Becks'” career in WWE — she is just getting started. The Undertaker recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. One of the topics “The Phenom” discussed during the interview was his thoughts on the emergence over the past couple of years of Becky Lynch as a top WWE Superstar.
WWE
PWMania

Latest News on Brock Lesnar’s WWE Status

Brock Lesnar has been added by WWE to upcoming shows on The Road to SummerSlam. Lesnar has been confirmed for the SmackDown events on July 22 at Boston’s TD Garden and July 29 at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena. The final SummerSlam show will take place on July 29...
NASHVILLE, TN
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage News On AEW Stars Appearing On WWE Raw For John Cena Tribute Videos

AEW President Tony Khan reportedly granted permission to WWE to interview several of AEW’s top stars for the John Cena tribute package that aired on Monday’s “WWE Raw.”. According to Fightful Select, WWE contacted Khan to seek his permission and received the green light to conduct the...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xavier Woods
Person
Shayna Baszler
Person
Mia Yim
wrestlinginc.com

Several Released WWE Stars Set For Ric Flair’s Last Match Event

An MLW match has been added to the card for the “Ric Flair’s Last Match” event. Starrcast Events announced Tuesday that former WWE stars Killer Kross and Davey Boy Smith Jr. will go one-on-one in “an epic grudge match” at the July 31 show. Kross...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

WWE Title Holder Misses Raw Due To Car Accident

This week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw featured the return of John Cena, but current WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke wasn’t able to make the show this week. Dana Brooke recently took to social media to share an update for her fans and she noted that she wasn’t at Raw last night because she was involved in a bad car accident.
WWE
FanSided

Updated WWE Money in the Bank match card after June 27 Raw

Following the June 27 episode of Monday Night Raw, here is what the match card for WWE’s Money in the Bank premium live event looks like. WWE is holding a premium live event on July 4 weekend. This Saturday, July 2, Money in the Bank emanates from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nev. Of course, this will be headlined by the Men’s and Women’s Money in the Bank ladder matches, where the winner will earn a championship match whenever and where they want for the next year. The only way to win is to grab the briefcase that is hanging above the ring.
LAS VEGAS, NV
wrestlinginc.com

Undertaker Comments On Stephanie McMahon’s WWE Promotion

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker believes Stephanie McMahon has what it takes to tackle her new role as WWE Chairwomen and CEO. The former WWE Champion is known as one of Vince McMahon’s favorite talents of all time, but that didn’t stop Taker from heaping praise on Vince’s interim replacement during an interview with Sports Illustrated.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Impact Wrestling#The Forbidden Door#Combat
Yardbarker

John Cena discusses future in-ring return on WWE Raw

John Cena appeared on Raw celebrating his 20th anniversary, discussing a future in-ring return. After a night filled with people congratulating Cena, Vince McMahon came to the ring and introduced Cena. McMahon was gone as soon as Cena entered the ring. Cena proceeded to a cut a promo talking about how he wasn’t much for celebrating milestones because it was always about what was next. He also said tonight was about the fans and thanked them for letting him do this for 20 years. Cena closed the promo by saying he was 45 and didn’t know when he’d be in the ring again. After fans chanted for one more match, he said when he does return, it wouldn’t be for just one match. He ended the segment throwing his t-shirt and armbands into the crowd and thanked people one more time before leaving.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Top AEW Tag Team Takes A Shot At The Usos

It’s a good time to be a tag team wrestling fan as AEW is loaded with talented teams and The Usos have taken their game to a whole new level with the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles. FTR know a thing or two about championship gold as they’re the...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

D-Von Dudley Provides Update On His Backstage WWE Role

D-Von Dudley is helping the next generation of wrestlers do more than just “get the tables.”. The multi-time tag team champion, who had been a backstage producer in WWE since 2016, took to social media to update fans on his condition after getting back surgery last October. According to Dudley, doctors had to fuse his L4, L5, and L6 vertebrae, and the significant injury has put an end to Dudley’s in-ring career. Dudley said that he returned to WWE on Tuesday, starting his new role in the “NXT” developmental brand. “Love working with the new talent,” Dudley said.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
wrestlinginc.com

Mick Foley Promo Inspired Bray Wyatt’s WWE Presentation

The wrestling world is still waiting to find out the future of Bray Wyatt, but the character’s past is equally fascinating. It turns out that a feud between a hardcore legend and a “legend killer” got a young Wyatt’s brain rocking with inspiration. WWE Hall of...
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy