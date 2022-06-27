ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

How To Keep Your Dog Calm Around 4th Of July Fireworks

Fatherly
Fatherly
 2 days ago

Whether it’s Cinco de Mayo, New Year’s or — most notoriously, from a dog’s perspective — the Fourth of July, it seems that whenever the page turns on a season, humans like to set off fireworks. While some dogs remain cool, calm and collected during fireworks displays, some 45 percent of...

www.fatherly.com

Comments / 0

Related
dogstodays.com

What Is The Most Aggressive Breed Of Dog?

What was the first thing to come to your mind? If you thought “pitbull,” you’re not alone. Many people believe that pit bulls (and pitbull-type dogs) are inherently dangerous, but this isn’t true. And yet, time and time again, we hear warnings against having a bully breed as a pet for children, or we see people shy away on the street when the neighborhood pit shuffles down the sidewalk.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Firework#Drugs#4th Of July
petguide.com

Devastating Statistics Show an Increase in Euthanasia of Cats and Dogs

According to Best Friends Animal Society, a leading national animal welfare organization dedicated to ending the killing of dogs and cats in America's shelters, for the first time in five years, the number of dogs and cats killed in U.S. shelters increased from 347,000 to 355,000. This devastating data is the result of an increase in uptakes after shelters reopened after being closed in 2020 – the following year recorded 8.1 percent more abandoned cats and dogs across the United States. The sudden changes seem to have impacted dogs more than cats, with the intake increased by nearly three times the rate of the adoptions! It’s not looking good for felines, either, as they remain most at risk, with a euthanasia rate twice higher than that of dogs.
ANIMALS
SheKnows

Dog Owners Say These Calming Drops Are a ‘Miracle’ & They’re on Sale Just in Time for 4TH of July Fireworks

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. There are a few things we can be certain of every 4th of July. Most of our friends will throw some sort of barbecue even if they’ve totally lost faith in the US government and justice system (it can be hard to focus on celebrating Independence Day when you’re being denied your reproductive freedom), someone in the family is bound to get a sunburn, and no matter where you live, you’ll probably hear...
PET SERVICES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
lexnau.com

Puppy best friends greet one another with a Hug every time they see each other!

A beautiful moment to behold! Sweet puppy love! ❤🐶. Cooper, a Havanese, and Simba, a mini Goldendoodle, are neighbors and best friends. They’ve been best friends since they were puppies, when their families adopted them at the same time. Simba’s owner, Roberto Couto, stated that Simba and Cooper...
PETS
pawesome.net

Do Dogs Get Bored of the Same Walking Route?

As a dog owner, it is not unusual for you to get bored of the same old routine of taking your dog on a walk to the same old park. It is in our nature to get tired of repetition. Do you wonder if your dog also feels the same...
PETS
dogstodays.com

American Pit Bull Terrier: Is It The Right Dog Breed For You?

If you’re thinking about owning a Pit Bull terrier, it is important to understand the characteristics of the breed as well as your current lifestyle. Caring for a Pit Bull is a long-term commitment that needs to be taken seriously, not just a simple hobby that you participate in when time permits.
PETS
dogstodays.com

Here’s How Dogs Express Sadness

For dog lovers, having an active, cheerful, and cheerful dog is a joy. This can indicate the dog is in good health, both physically and mentally. However, not only humans; in fact, dogs can feel sadness. Various factors can cause a dog to feel sad. Starting from a new environment,...
PETS
dogsbestlife.com

STOP! 7 reasons not to yell at your dog

How you communicate with your dog speaks volumes about your personality and style. Unfortunately, just like with a child, your tone and volume play a large role in your dog’s development and how you bond. Yelling at your dog can make your dog nervous and fearful. Yelling also can...
PETS
petside.com

Bichon Frise Breaks Vet Record for Coin Consumption

PetSide may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. When Daisy’s owner noticed that she wasn’t eating and had started vomiting, she became understandably concerned and took her in to see a vet at the local PDSA. Upon examination, suspicion of a blockage was confirmed...
ANIMALS
CBS LA

How to keep your pets safe over the July 4th weekend

The Fourth of July is a big day for barbecues and fun but as you enjoy the weekend make sure you take care of your pets.Best Friend's Animal Society, a national animal welfare organization, has a few tips to keep your furry family members safe.Make sure you bring your animals inside when fireworks start to go off. Put your pets in a secure room with comforting toys. You could also put on the television or play some music to help drown out the sound from outsideConsider a Thunder Shirt. It applies gentle pressure around a pet's torso and can...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Phys.org

Life changed for dogs during lockdown

They are loyal companions to thousands of people. Now, research shows the lockdown experience of Britain's favorite dog breed affected their lifestyles and veterinary care. Labradors had similar levels of illness overall but went to the vet less often during the early months of the pandemic, according to a new study.
PETS
Fatherly

Fatherly

31K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Fatherly is the leading digital media brand for dads. Our mission is to empower men to raise great kids and lead more fulfilling adult lives. From original video series and deep dive reports to podcasts and events, Fatherly offers original reporting, expert parenting advice, and hard-won insights into a challenging, but profoundly rewarding stage of life.

 https://www.fatherly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy