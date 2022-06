SPOKANE, Wash. – Taking a walk through Camp Hope, the encampment near Ray and Pacific for Spokane’s unhoused, you see an environment no one would want to live in. The wind kicks up dust, dogs are tied up, and there is not enough water supply or trash removal. As flies begin to swarm in the heated weather, the majority of Spokane’s homeless population tries to survive there off the streets.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO