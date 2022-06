Shortly after re-entering the transfer portal, Demarkcus Bowman has selected his next school. On Monday, the running back announced his commitment to UCF on Twitter. A former five-star prospect out of high school, Bowman transferred from Clemson after receiving just nine carries in 2020. He didn't see much more playing time in Florida, where he gained 81 rushing yards on 14 handoffs.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO