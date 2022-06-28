ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamson County, TN

Obituary: Charles Maxwell Greene

Charles Maxwell Greene, of Cordova, Tennessee loved his family, and above all else, loved Jesus. On Sunday, June 19, 2022, he passed peacefully from this world into the arms of His Heavenly Father and was reunited with the love of his life, Dorothy Ann “Dottie” Greene, almost exactly 42 years from...

williamsonherald.com

Obituary: Henson Wesley 'Wes' Deeds Jr.

Henson Wesley “Wes” Deeds Jr., of Franklin, passed away peacefully at home on June 20, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer. Mr. Deeds was born in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, on June 13, 1969, he was the son of Bonnie Deeds and the late Henson Wesley Deeds Sr. Wes loved spending time supporting his daughters, at the neighborhood pool and throwing the most elaborate Halloween celebrations. He will be remembered for how fiercely he loved his family and how deeply he cared for his community.
FRANKLIN, TN
williamsonherald.com

Obituary: Marisa 'Jo' Spalding

Marisa “Jo” Spalding was born on June 7, 1934, and passed away on June 23, 2022. She was born in Franklin, Kentucky, and loved to tell tall tales of her adventures with her three brothers and one sister. She retired from Methodist Publishing House in 1989, where she...
FRANKLIN, TN
williamsonherald.com

Anderson declares June 27-July 1 ‘Boys & Girls Clubs Week’

Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson recently declared June 27-July 1 “Boys & Girls Clubs Week” in Williamson County. This week, kids in the Fairview and Franklin Boys & Girls Clubs joined about 4,700 clubs and more than 4.6 million kids across the country in celebrating National Boys & Girls Clubs Week. Boys & Girls Clubs “ensure young people have a safe, supportive place to spend time and provide quality programs,” the proclamation read.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
williamsonherald.com

Guide to Williamson County July 4 celebrations

Williamson County has no shortage of fun planned for the July 4 holiday. From Brentwood to Spring Hill, Nolensville to Fairview, and two events planned in Franklin, opportunities to see fireworks and celebrate America’s birthday are plentiful. Here are some of the festivities planned, and all have free admission:
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
williamsonherald.com

Polo match in Franklin to benefit Angel Heart Farm

Tennessee will take on Kentucky in a charity polo match hosted by Franklin Polo Academy at the Tractor Supply Co. Arena at The Park at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin on July 16, benefiting Angel Heart Farm. Angel Heart Farm is a nonprofit organization in College Grove that uses equine-assisted therapy...
FRANKLIN, TN
williamsonherald.com

Franklin Farmers Market starts search for new home

While the Franklin Farmers Market celebrates its 20-year anniversary this weekend, leadership has informed the owners of The Factory at Franklin, Holladay Properties, that it will be looking for a new home when the lease expires in January 2025. Amy Tavalin, director of the Franklin Farmers Market, said there are...
FRANKLIN, TN
williamsonherald.com

School board candidates meet on Zoom for forum

Several candidates for the Williamson County Schools Board of Education met for a public forum on Zoom hosted by the League of Women Voters of Williamson County Tuesday night. The forum was moderated by Dr. Lynn Webb, assistant dean at the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine who is also on the faculty of The Center for Patient and Professional Advocacy, and Dr. Marilyn Webb, a retired school administrator for Williamson County Schools who also continues to serve the school district in interim administrative positions.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
williamsonherald.com

Animal center to transform Franklin City Hall into Kitty Hall

The city of Franklin is teaming up with the Williamson County Animal Center (WCAC) with an event called Kitty Hall, a fundraising and adoption event in Franklin City Hall on July 8. Summer is the season for kittens, and the WCAC will offer half-price adoptions at the Kitty Hall event,...
FRANKLIN, TN
williamsonherald.com

Author to discuss Bates' walk across America at Civil War Round Table

Author Randy Bishop will discuss Union Army veteran Gilbert Anderson Bates at the July 10 edition of the Franklin Civil War Round Table. Right after the Civil War, veterans such as John Wilder and Robert Lee set about bringing the country back together by acts of goodwill and positive social leadership. Bates walked across the South working to mend the deep wounds of the war. The 30-year-old sergeant walked from Vicksburg, Mississippi to Washington, D.C., engaging with former foes while spreading the message of forgiveness and rebuilding.
FRANKLIN, TN
williamsonherald.com

Downtown Franklin Association an Accredited Main Street America program again

The Downtown Franklin Association has once again been designated as an Accredited Main Street America program for meeting rigorous performance standards. Each year, Main Street America and its partners announce the list of accredited programs to recognize their exceptional commitment to preservation-based economic development and community revitalization through the Main Street Approach. This is the 39th consecutive year DFA has received Accredited Main Street America status.
FRANKLIN, TN
williamsonherald.com

Franklin Transit Authority to suspend services on July 4

In observance of Independence Day on July 4, the Franklin Transit Authority will not have fixed route transit or TODD service. All transit services will resume July 5. For more information on routes, visit www.franklintransit.org or call (615) 628-0260. The TMA Group, a public-private partnership committed to providing environmentally friendly, affordable, reliable and safe mobility options for Middle Tennesseans, manages the Franklin Transit on behalf of the Franklin Transit Authority.
FRANKLIN, TN

