Obituary: Charles Maxwell Greene

Catherine “Cathy” Ann Hughes, 75, of Franklin, passed away peacefully June 16, 2022, following a valiant struggle with AML. Cathy was born Oct. 21, 1946, in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Tom and Bernice Gantert (the second of eight children). After graduating from St. Thomas High School (Class of 1964) in Memphis, she attended St. Thomas School of Nursing in Nashville, where she became a registered nurse in 1967.She was preceded in death by her beloved husband and best friend of 28 years, Bob Hughes; her parents, Tom and Bernice Gantert; and her brother, Father Rick Gantert. Missing her tremendously are her beloved children, Andy (William) Burns of Atlanta, GA and Kristen (Josh) Fulmer of Franklin, TN; two ‘light of her life’ granddaughters, Reilly and Kelsey Fulmer, who thought their Nana was the best; loving sisters and brother, Mary Micallef of Ellijay, GA, Barbara Covello of Smallwood, NY, Stephanie Sisk of Pope, MS, Laurie (Greg) Meddings of Manhattan, MT, Terry Gantert of Ellijay, GA and Tom (Maggie) Gantert of Lakewood, CO; many many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews; as well as countless friends she’s connected with through the years.

