ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver prepares to welcome Stanley Cup home with parade, rally

By Colette Bordelon
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SiV1R_0gO2b8Gs00

The City of Denver, along with several other partners, are ready to welcome the Stanley Cup with the Colorado Avalanche 2022 Championship Parade and Rally on Thursday.

The rally will start at 9 a.m. at Civic Center Park and last until around 1 p.m. There will be live music, an Avalanche highlight reel from the season, and live video of the parade, which leaves from Union Station at 10 a.m. The parade will travel down 17th Street to Broadway and end at Civic Center Park.

You can watch live coverage starting at 9:30 a.m. on Denver7, thedenverchannel.com and on Denver7+, our free streaming app for Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Android TV.

“We have actually not wanted to jinx the Avs, but we had been planning for this celebration just in case it came to fruition for about three weeks now," said Jill Lis with the City of Denver's Office of Special Events. “We're expecting literally hundreds of thousands of Avs fan to descend upon downtown and celebrate on Thursday.”

The Denver Police Department is prepared with flexible plans to keep crowds safe Thursday. Some downtown streets will be closed to traffic, and Chief Paul Pazen says there will not be any movement between 16th and 18th streets to 17th Street.

“For outdoor events like this that aren't ticketed, we do not have a specific capacity or limiting process," Pazen said. “We're all tired, but we're excited, we're happy. We're just as big of Avs fans as everybody else in Denver and in the state of Colorado.”

Tea with Tae is a new business in the 16th Street Mall and part of Popup Denver . The tea shop just opened this past weekend and could not have picked a better time to start serving customers.

“We are expecting a lot of people to come in," said Taelor O'Dorisio, Tea with Tae's CEO and founder. “It's helping bring people back downtown, especially having such a huge win in the sports community. It just helps build the whole downtown community.”

City officials recommend arriving around 7 a.m. to secure a spot for either the parade or rally. They say to only bring water, not chairs or large bags.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lamarledger.com

Coors Light releasing Colorado Avalanche beer made with “champions ice” from Ball Arena

Coors Light has new beer rolling out on draft exclusively in Denver this week that promises to taste like victory. That’s because Coors Light Champions Ice is literally brewed with shavings from the rink at Ball Arena, home of the Stanley Cup winning Colorado Avalanche. Fans will be able to try it on draft starting Thursday at select bars, including many near the victory parade route in downtown Denver. (See full list below.)
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Reports of street racing continue to rise in Denver metro area

As street racing concerns grow there's a renewed focus on how to get these dangerous drivers off the street. Things turned deadly on Interstate 70 over Father's Day weekend when driver John Jaros attempted to get around racers and was shot and killed with his wife and three children in the car.A closer look at the reports made online at ReportStreetRacing.com shows while often tied to metro area roads street racing is more widespread with more tips coming in on that site from more than 50 cities and counties across the state."This is a large-scale problem that is going on...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
City
Colorado City, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
5280.com

The Ultimate List of Denver’s Top Tacos

Perhaps because they’re infinitely customizable, tacos have captured our culinary hearts. We love that they’re just as good prepared by a street vendor and filled with cabeza or carne asada as they are gussied up in a restaurant with duck confit or octopus. We’ve tried them all—some 300-plus tacos between us—to find Denver’s best tacos.
DENVER, CO
5280.com

10 of Denver’s Best Margaritas

The classic margarita is, no doubt, a perfect mixture of tequila, lime, and a splash of orange liqueur. But it’s margarita season, and that means that now’s the time to take a hint from the spiny agave plant that blesses us with tequila and branch out. From sweet to spicy and everything in between, here’s where you’ll find the best margaritas in the Mile High City and beyond.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Denver to start charging for trash pickup

DENVER — The City and County of Denver will soon charge a fee for trash pickup while adding recycling and composting service for no charge. Denver City Council approved the change Monday night. The ordinance, which becomes effective in 2023, will result in weekly recycling and compost collection for...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Localevent#Local Life#Stanley Cup#Denver Police#Colorado Avalanche#Union Station#Roku#Apple Tv#Amazon Fire#Android#Office Of Special Events
CBS Denver

Crowds celebrating Stanley Cup win get unruly in downtown Denver

(CBS4) – Many Colorado Avalanche fans were excited in Denver after Sunday night’s Stanley Cup Final victory, but things got unruly in some parts of the city overnight. CBS4 crews captured video of people being detained near the intersection of 20th and Market Street. One person wound up being arrested on a fireworks violation. (credit: CBS) Some people could be seen throwing bottles and in some cases fires were started. Police at one point put up roadblocks to stop traffic in the area. Prior to the game, Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen called on Coloradans to act like adults and to celebrate any victories as if they have been there before. “We can do this. We have been here before. We have won the Cup before. We have won championships before. The best way to do that is to stay classy,” Pazen said.
DENVER, CO
95 Rock KKNN

Take a Virtual Tour of an Abandoned Colorado Sugar Factory

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. The once-thriving Great Western Sugar Factory in Longmont, Colorado closed down years ago and is an eerily abandoned shell of its former self. Where is the Abandoned...
LONGMONT, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Westword

Get Outside: Beat the Heat at These Five Tubing Spots Near Denver

When July hits in the Mile High City, many locals head to the mountains, where temperatures aren’t nearing triple digits. But if you want to beat the heat without going too far, head to these five tubing spots an hour or less from Denver:. Denver/Littleton. 1-25 minutes from downtown...
DENVER, CO
5280.com

The 10 Best Breakfast Burritos in Denver and Beyond

Every American city has their preferred way of waking up. As for Coloradans, our early rising, on-the-go lifestyle is often fueled by our favorite bundles of eggs, greasy meat, and fiery green chile—our beloved breakfast burritos. Scarfing down one of these savory, tin-foil wrapped tortilla treasures is a storied...
DENVER, CO
mediafeed.org

Elvis Presley once flew to Denver for this 8,000 calorie sandwich

Was Elvis Presley even human? He was impossibly talented, almost fatally handsome, and boy, could he dance. Yet, Elvis had another talent that seemed to be his true passion. “The King” was untouchably epic about his food. In fact, Elvis was so passionate about his favorite foods that he...
DENVER, CO
Vail Daily

Eagle family reeling from accident in Glenwood Springs

A mother and her 3-year-old son from Eagle remain hospitalized in Denver with severe injuries after a truck ran into their parked car in Glenwood Springs on Friday, June 17. Patty Camacho was entering her car on Friday afternoon with her daughter and 3-year-old son when a Dodge Ram failed to navigate the roundabout at 27th Street and South Grand Avenue, becoming airborne before striking Camacho’s vehicle.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
5280.com

12 of Denver’s Best Spots for Modern Mexican Eats

From enchiladas to green chile, Denver is overflowing with eateries serving Mexican bites for every palate and budget. While you can never go wrong with a good plate of tacos, the flavors found south of the border—from the country’s abundance of native chiles, grains, and legumes to the endless bright and zesty salsas—are ripe for experimentation. And luckily for adventurous eaters, chefs from Latin America and beyond are reimagining Mexican fare in modern and contemporary ways throughout the Mile High City.
DENVER, CO
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

26K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

 https://denver7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy