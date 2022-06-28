ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angels’ Nevin banned 10 games for brawl; Mariners’ Winker gets seven

By Associated Press
NBC Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANAHEIM, Calif. – Los Angeles Angels interim manager Phil Nevin was suspended 10 games and Seattle Mariners outfielder Jesse Winker received a seven-game ban from Major League Baseball for their roles in a benches-clearing brawl during the second inning of Sunday’s game. Nevin and Winker were two...

