Pittsburgh, PA

Nextracker continues to ramp up domestic steel supply

By John Engel
RenewableEnergyWorld.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree factories in three months. Nextracker, the manufacturer of utility-scale solar trackers, has added a steel production line in Pittsburgh, the company's third addition to its domestic supply chain since April. The Pittsburgh production facility comes online through a partnership with BCI Steel. The facility will feature both new...

www.renewableenergyworld.com

PennLive.com

Pennsylvania city among top fishing cities: study

Pittsburgh is one of the top cities for fishing in the U.S., according to a ranking prepared by ApartmentGuide.com, an online rental resource. The Three Rivers City came in at No. 9 in the top 10 ranking among all U.S. cities with populations of more than 50,000. For each city,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pennbets.com

Record U.S. Bad Beat Poker Jackpot Now At Stake At Rivers Pittsburgh

Scott Vinnacombe understands poker better than your average player. He’s a dealer, after all, in Wind Creek Bethlehem’s poker room, in addition to playing serious cash games elsewhere with hopes of besting other competitors in Texas hold ‘em. But seated at a table with six other players...
PITTSBURGH, PA
tubecityonline.com

NV Twp.: Amazon Warehouse Opening Delayed

According to local officials, delays in receiving necessary materials are forcing Amazon to postpone the opening of its new North Versailles Twp. distribution center, located on the site of the former Eastland Mall. The company declined comment. (Kristen Keleschenyi photo for Tube City Almanac) A new Amazon distribution center at...
NORTH VERSAILLES, PA
Daily Voice

First Case Of Monkey Pox Reported In Pittsburgh

The first case of monkeypox has been reported in Pittsburgh on Wednesday, June 29, according to the Pennsylvania department of health. The person who tested positive has their primary care physician at Central Outreach Wellness Center in Pittsburgh’s North Shore, according to the release. The total number of cases...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Giant Eagle says it will cover travel costs for abortion

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Giant Eagle said it will reimburse employees who choose to travel to get an abortion.In a statement Monday, the company said it will offer reimbursements for family planning services. Giant Eagle said staff will receive more information soon.Find the full statement below."At Giant Eagle, we are committed to providing our Team Members access to comprehensive healthcare, including access to reproductive care. We join other businesses by committing to reimburse expenses for covered family members to travel between states to access family planning services. We will share specific details related to this offering with our Team Members in the coming days."Last week, Dick's Sporting Goods' CEO has announced that the company will provide travel expense reimbursement for employees seeking abortion access. Other companies, including JPMorgan Chase, announced similar plans after the Supreme Court overturned Roe. v Wade.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Wigle Whiskey ordered to pay $39K for making workers share tips with managers

The owners of Wigle Whiskey was ordered by the U.S. Department of Labor to replay nearly $39,000 to 41 employees after an investigation showed that servers were required to share tips with managers and supervisors. According to the Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division, Pittsburgh Distilling Co., which operates...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Greensburg area car dealer remembered as a 'people person'

Frank Schimizzi opened Hillview Motors Inc. in Hempfield in 1961 and eventually handed the dealership to his sons and grandchildren. “He was a very personable person. He liked people and dealing with people and that made him good at it,” said his son, Paul Schimizzi, who manages Hillview with two of his brothers. The dealership also employs several grandchildren.
GREENSBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Waste pickup problems draw complaints in McCandless

Staffing issues at Waste Management, the trash collection agency contracted by McCandless, likely caused missed residential trash pickups in the township over the past month, a company official said. “Missed pickups can occur for a number of reasons. In McCandless, missed pickups have been caused by a strain on staffing,”...
theincline.com

The Pittsburgh Cookie Table’s history, mystery and etiquette

Ever wondered why there are a dozen cookies per guest at a Pittsburgh wedding?. At a Pittsburgh wedding, the cookie table is as important as the first kiss, but finding the true origin of the tradition is as challenging as making the perfect pizzelle. Some say it’s a custom brought...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland foundation grants support market in Mt. Pleasant, upgrades to 2 cafes

Eight projects have received a collective boost totaling more than $162,000 in the latest round of grants awarded in the Revitalizing Westmoreland program. The Community Foundation of Westmoreland County this month approved matching grants for projects including a vendor marketplace in Mt. Pleasant Borough, a trail-side cafe in West Newton, a cafe facade improvement in New Kensington and upgrades to a church in New Florence.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Mark Cuban's drug company offering discounts on birth control, Plan B-like meds

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Mount Lebanon native Mark Cuban's low-cost drug company is offering an affordable solution to those looking for birth control pills or emergency contraceptives.This comes in the aftermath of the Supreme Court overturning the right to get an abortion last week.Cuban said his Cost Plus Drugs company offers a wide range of generic drugs.It does not currently accept insurance but claims its prices are still below what patients would pay with insurance at a typical pharmacy. Click here for the website.Visit CBS News here for more on this story.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Sheetz's lowered gas prices aren't for every car

WEXFORD, Pa. (KDKA) - The national average for a gallon of gas has fallen for a second week in a row. One gas station chain is trying to ease the pain at the pump for drivers as they head into their holiday weekend.According to AAA, gas is averaging around $4.89. In Pittsburgh, gas is averaging $4.98. Sheetz lowered its price for unleaded 88 gas to $3.99 a gallon through the Fourth of July holiday. What some people may not realize is that their cars can't take that kind of gasoline.The Sheetz on Perry Highway in Wexford was bustling with people taking...
WEXFORD, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Questions arise at Breakneck sewer meeting

ADAMS TWP — Residents asked questions regarding the evaluation by and potential of sale of the Breakneck Creek Regional Authority to Pennsylvania American Water Company at the authority’s meeting Tuesday night. Seven Fields resident Paul Adametz said he had heard there was a proposed sale of the authority...
SEVEN FIELDS, PA

