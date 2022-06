HUMBOLDT, Calif. — Tuesday night, the Humboldt County Board of Supervisors discussed the state of the county's finances and agreed to freeze county hiring for three months. The freeze will be for non-critical positions, according to county supervisors. County officials said they would rather have a hiring freeze than have to lay off employees in the future, especially since many agencies are already suffering from staffing shortages. The social services call center in Eureka, for example, is currently at 41% staffing.

