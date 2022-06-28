ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Bilingual Isabela Born Singer Felix Andino Winning Hearts with his Popular Bachata Music

By Get News
Pawtucket Times
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe artist is gaining a huge fan following due to his commendable music sung in bilingual languages. A Latin singer and the oldest among the nine siblings, Felix Andino, was born in Isabela, Puerto Rico, and soon started developing a passion for music at an early age. While he was serving...

Variety

Muse Wows the Crowd at Spain’s Mallorca Live Festival: Concert Review

Click here to read the full article. While Ibiza has long been a music mecca for international tourists keen on catching big-name DJs at a club, Spain’s other, larger, Balearic island, Mallorca, is hoping to become a live music magnet for fans of rock music via its growing summer festival, Mallorca Live, and another new event called Andalucía Big Festival, which debuts this fall, boasting names such as Rage Against the Machine and Glass Animals on the bill. Held this past weekend in the island’s British-holidaymaker-friendly resort town Magaluf, Mallorca Live stepped up its game in 2022, with three days of...
MUSIC

