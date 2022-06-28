A Bilingual Isabela Born Singer Felix Andino Winning Hearts with his Popular Bachata Music

“Don’t Break My Soul,” Beyoncé’s latest track, a house music revival that features Big Freedia, the legendary queer Black icon known for popularizing New Orleans bounce, has the internet aflame. In fact, many of its reviewers have minimized the legacy of house music, a genre with deep roots in the Chicago and Detroit nightlife scenes that fueled the queer Black liberation movement in the ’80s. Since then, the genre has been adapted and appropriated by so many different scenes to the point where much of the genre’s current (and often white) fanbase is unaware of its radical origins. Reactions to the highly-anticipated single have also been complicated by the fact that it arrived on the heels of Drake’s seventh studio album, Honestly, Nevermind, which references house subgenres, reflecting a larger trend toward dance music in mainstream pop and hip-hop. The two releases left many of the house scene’s better-informed fans feeling ambivalent about whether Drake’s and Beyoncé’s latest offerings are earnest tributes or well-timed imitations. To help us make sense of house’s mainstream revival, we sat down with Aloiso Wilmoth, A.K.A MoMA PS5, the Indiana-based music historian, cultural critic, and DJ right before his gig with Shygirl over Pride weekend. Here, the self-declared “Techno Dadaist” breaks down the influences in Beyoncé and Drake’s new music, and sheds some light on the competing narratives that surround house and dance scenes. He even created a new mix, exclusive to Interview, to help us educate ourselves.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO