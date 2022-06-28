ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ron Perlman, 72, and Allison Dunbar, 49, make red carpet debut as newlyweds at the Pet Gala in LA after Italian nuptials

By Cassie Carpenter For Dailymail.Com
 2 days ago

Newlyweds Ron Perlman and Allison Dunbar made their official public debut as man and wife while attending The Pet Gala at Yamashiro in Hollywood on Monday.

At 72, the two-time Emmy nominee is 23 years older than the For All Mankind actress, and they just returned from a whirlwind romantic European honeymoon.

Ron flashed his new wedding band while Allison unveiled her large diamond sparkler at Wagmor Pets' inaugural benefit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LfdRO_0gO2Yinc00
Newlyweds! Ron Perlman and Allison Dunbar made their official public debut as man and wife while attending The Pet Gala at Yamashiro in Hollywood on Monday

Perlman and Dunbar made sure to pose with two of the four available puppies on display for guests during the 'orange carPET' ceremony.

The native New Yorker kept his shades on and wore a grey-patterned button-up beneath a black suit while the Delaware-born blonde wore a blue reptilian-print long-sleeved mini-dress with glossy nude pumps.

Ron and Allison - who reportedly obtained their marriage license from a California courthouse - tied the knot at the Palazzo Margherita in Basilicata, Italy earlier this month.

Perlman and Dunbar performed their first dance to Frank Sinatra's 1946 song You Make Me Feel So Young inside Francis Ford Coppola's 19th century palazzo turned nine-room boutique hotel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PLNRM_0gO2Yinc00
May-December duo: At 72, the two-time Emmy nominee is 23 years older than the For All Mankind actress, and they just returned from a whirlwind romantic European honeymoon
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sN5bs_0gO2Yinc00
Wedding bling! Ron flashed his new wedding band while Allison unveiled her large diamond sparkler at Wagmor Pets' inaugural benefit
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32cZEh_0gO2Yinc00
Future fur children? Perlman and Dunbar made sure to pose with two of the four available puppies on display for guests during the 'orange carPET' ceremony
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08o14i_0gO2Yinc00
Puppy love: The native New Yorker kept his shades on and wore a grey-patterned button-up beneath a black suit while the Delaware-born blonde wore a blue reptilian-print long-sleeved mini-dress with glossy nude pumps

The Groundlings company member joked they were 'pulling a Kravis before it was a thing,' which was a reference to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's third wedding at 13th century castle Castello Brown in Portofino on May 22.

The There Are No Saints actor met 'the scintillating' Allison in March 2018 on the set of their Crackle series StartUp and, by May 2019, he legally separated from his wife of 38 years, Opal Stone, and the divorce was finalized in October.

The ex-couple are parents of 38-year-old daughter Blake Amanda and 32-year-old son Brandon Avery, who goes by 'Delroy Edwards.'

Ron is now the proud grandfather of Delroy's four-month-old son Benicio.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iLIzr_0gO2Yinc00
They do! Ron and Allison - who reportedly obtained their marriage license from a California courthouse - tied the knot at the Palazzo Margherita in Basilicata, Italy earlier this month
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19X0Z8_0gO2Yinc00
The look of love! Perlman and Dunbar performed their first dance to Frank Sinatra's 1946 song You Make Me Feel So Young inside Francis Ford Coppola's 19th century palazzo turned nine-room boutique hotel
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31cDQl_0gO2Yinc00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WiQfC_0gO2Yinc00
Wisecrack: The Groundlings company member joked they were 'pulling a Kravis before it was a thing,' which was a reference to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's third wedding at 13th century castle Castello Brown in Portofino on May 22

Perlman - who boasts 4.7M social media followers - revealed on Monday that he and Harvey Keitel recently wrapped Steven Brand's noir film Joe Baby in Mississippi.

The action thriller - based on Drew Fine's 2002 novel - also stars Dichen Lachman, Willa Fitzgerald, Kelly Hu, Kenneth Choi, Corin Nemec, David Lipper, Dan Bakkedahl, and Jason London.

But first, audiences can catch the SAG Award nominee voicing the Podestà in Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson's 1930s Italian-set, stop-motion animated movie Pinocchio, which premieres in December on Netflix.

'This character is the podestà, or officer in the town, who basically controlled the town politically and socially at this time,' 57-year-old del Toro told Vanity Fair.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yfiqf_0gO2Yinc00
'Magnificent addition!' The There Are No Saints actor met 'the scintillating' Allison in March 2018 (pictured) on the set of their Crackle series StartUp and, by May 2019, he legally separated from his wife of 38 years, Opal Stone, and the divorce was finalized in October
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10jvoa_0gO2Yinc00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CGh08_0gO2Yinc00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DT6ut_0gO2Yinc00
'Lil Benny!' Ron is now the proud grandfather of Delroy's four-month-old son Benicio (pictured June 5)

'He also has a story with his own son, Candlewick (Finn Wolfhard), who is traditionally the sort of bully that troubles Pinocchio.'

The darker, twisted remake - based on Carlo Collodi's 1883 fairy tale - also stars Ewan McGregor, Cate Blanchett, John Turturro, Tilda Swinton, Christoph Waltz, Tim Blake Nelson, David Bradley, and Gregory Mann.

Meanwhile, Dunbar - the self-described 'protector of dogs' - will next portray Kitty Rash in Aemilia Scott's spy movie Classified, which hits US theaters in September.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ab8K9_0gO2Yinc00
'Joe Baby, baby!' Perlman - who boasts 4.7M social media followers - revealed on Monday that he and Harvey Keitel recently wrapped Steven Brand's noir film Joe Baby in Mississippi
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PCmxy_0gO2Yinc00
Premieres in December on Netflix! But first, audiences can catch the SAG Award nominee voicing the Podestà in Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson's 1930s Italian-set, stop-motion animated movie Pinocchio

Wagmor Pets' guest of honor - Jenna Dewan - wore a black slinky halter top tucked into a matching pencil skirt and gold strappy stilettos.

The 41-year-old Superman & Lois star was honored with an award from Melissa Bacelar, who owns the non-profit dog organization.

Also enjoying the puppy love was Emmy-winning host Tom Bergeron, who adorably cradled one cute canine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J23TZ_0gO2Yinc00
Woman of the hour! Wagmor Pets' guest of honor - Jenna Dewan - wore a black slinky halter top tucked into a matching pencil skirt and gold strappy stilettos
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LlO5F_0gO2Yinc00
'I am so grateful, thank you!' The 41-year-old Superman & Lois star was honored with an award from Melissa Bacelar, who owns the non-profit dog organization
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48H0DQ_0gO2Yinc00
Silver fox: Also enjoying the puppy love was Emmy-winning host Tom Bergeron, who adorably cradled one cute canine
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MSE5u_0gO2Yinc00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jW9t4_0gO2Yinc00
Slower pace: The 67-year-old presenter was famously replaced by Tyra Banks on ABC's Dancing with the Stars in 2019 after 14 years
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24Ig2a_0gO2Yinc00
The whole gang! There Are No Saints star Neal McDonough and his producer wife of 18 years - Ruvé - brought their son Morgan, 16; daughter Catherine, 15; daughter London, 12; daughter Clover, 10; and son James, 8; to the event
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yyiz9_0gO2Yinc00
Lovely ladies: Other animal-loving attendees included Hawaii Five-O alum Teilor Grubbs (L) in a yellow floral frock and Shallow star Hairong Tian (R) in a sparkly blouse and black tap shorts
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MF1wS_0gO2Yinc00

The 67-year-old presenter was famously replaced by Tyra Banks on ABC's Dancing with the Stars in 2019 after 14 years.

There Are No Saints star Neal McDonough and his producer wife of 18 years - Ruvé - brought their son Morgan, 16; daughter Catherine, 15; daughter London, 12; daughter Clover, 10; and son James, 8; to the event.

Other animal-loving attendees included Hawaii Five-O alum Teilor Grubbs in a yellow floral frock and Shallow star Hairong Tian in a sparkly blouse and black tap shorts.

#Nuptials#Italian#European#Wagmor Pets#The Orange#Carpet#Castello Brown
