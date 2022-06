John Oliver has strongly criticised the US Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade last week in a new segment on his show. Following the leaking of a draft opinion last month, it was confirmed on Friday (June 24) that the landmark case had been overturned, which means that abortion will no longer be protected as a federal right for the first time since 1973, with each state able to decide individually whether to restrict or ban abortion.

