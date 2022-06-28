The Players Centre Presents Love, Linda

Submissions are now being accepted for the fifth annual Sunset Photo Contest managed by Triple 3 Marketing. Participants can submit a single entry before September 2. The photo can be taken between January 1 and September 1 anywhere in Florida’s Gulf Coast region. The contest entry should be emailed as a jpeg file to randy@triple3marketing.com. Local judges will select 7 winning photos and they’ll be showcased in the fall editions of Englewood Healthy Living and South County Healthy Living coming in October. The 2021 contest winners included Marie Laforge, Shane Fowler, Stacey Stevens, Heather Munro, Austin Ramsey, Teena Estelle, and Deborah Papineau. Fowler and Papineau are two-time contest winners.
The Bishop Museum of Science and Nature invites residents and visitors to enjoy the best views of the Fourth of July fireworks over the Manatee River from the Museum’s Riverside Plaza on Monday, July 4th, 2022 from 6:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. With the Museum uniquely positioned for prime viewing unlike anywhere else, this family-friendly event will provide front-row seats to the annual fireworks display, delicious food from Nancy’s Bar-B-Q, and enough activities to keep the kids entertained. Doors to the Riverside Plaza will open at 6:00 p.m. for guests to grab their front-row seats, set up blankets or chairs, and gather their families. Guests can enjoy a meal from Nancy’s Bar-B-Q beginning at 7:00 p.m. that will include a pulled pork sandwich, smoked baked beans with pork, baked mac & cheese, sweet bar-b-q sauce or a vegetarian option of smoked Portobello Mushrooms. Meals must be reserved by June 30, and will not be available for purchase on site. A cash bar will be available on site for adult beverages, soda and desserts for guests to enjoy while they sit back and watch the show. Tickets may be reserved online, with or without a meal inclusion, at https://bishopscience.org/events/red-white-and-boom/. Single admission to Red, White, and BOOM not including a food reservation is $20. Single admission including a boxed meal from Nancy’s Bar-B-Q is $40. Children ages 4 and under get in free and re-entry will be permitted. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets if desired but please note that coolers, smoking, fireworks or sparklers will not be permitted. Please note: Services animals allowed only. Indoor restrooms will be available, but the Museum’s exhibitions will be closed. There is no rain date for the event and no refunds. Should the event be rained out, total purchase price may be applied to membership, tickets, or Museum Store purchases.
On September 6, 2018, the city of Sarasota adopted a master plan for the Bay Park, with a new performing arts center at its heart. Now, over three years later, the city has partnered with the Van Wezel Foundation to lead this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity forward, guided by the aspirations of our community.
This weekend, take a trip down memory lane with Siesta Key Aqua Adventure’s newest attraction - Bigfoot’s Bumper Boat Adventure. The attraction, aptly named after the company’s mascot - a seven-foot statue of Bigfoot - is as ingenious as it is silly and exactly what it sounds like - bumper cars, but on the water. The idea for the novelty came from the company’s owner, Richard Campbell, wanting to fill a void within the watersports space. “In the state of Florida, you have to be at least 16 years of age to operate watercraft - leaving a large demographic of people that want to drive them, but can’t. I started doing research and found out that as long as you have less than 10 horsepower and the vessels are under a certain size there’s no age restriction,” says Campbell.
It’s no secret that great pizza can be tough to find in Southwest Florida, but my family and I have finally found our local spot. Atria, the celebrated Lakewood Ranch breakfast/lunch destination, stole our hearts with the new dinner concept it launched June 1. Every Tuesday through Saturday from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Atria serves a mix of innovative Neapolitan-style sourdough pizzas and summer-friendly salads, along with an ever-changing lineup of natural wines and familiar beers.
Repeatedly voted Sarasota’s best fundraiser, Wine, Women & Shoes 2022 will be held on November 18, 2022 at the Ritz-Carlton Sarasota. The event benefits Forty Carrots Family Center’s mission of nurturing healthy child and family development and the prevention of abuse, neglect, and other childhood traumas. Wine, Women & Shoes proceeds will support Mental Health Services, Parenting Education and Early Education for families in our community. Presented by Venus Med Spa and co-chaired by Melissa Tomasso and Julie Weintraub, Wine, Women & Shoes is the ultimate girlfriends’ day out. The signature luncheon is a daylong affair featuring wine tasting, shopping, and a dynamic fashion show by L.Boutique. Guests will experience a glamorous day of fun, fashion, great wines, and nonstop excitement. Tables are on sale now for the Signature Luncheon at The Ritz-Carlton on Friday, November 18, 2022.
Our community is filled with many incredible young people doing such amazing things. This summer, we are featuring some of these young people in our Thursday Family & Education edition. Each of the students we are highlighting has been chosen as one of this year’s SRQ Magazine’s top youth leaders based on their values, determination and outstanding achievements in different aspects of their lives in and out of school.
"My goal for the future is to become a mechanical engineer working around the world and not in one consistent place. That may be a bold dream, but I have always been one to enjoy traveling and not staying stationary in a specific location." -We're getting ready for this year's...
Vertical | Design+Build, a Sarasota based custom home builder, is proud to announce the addition of two new team members to help meet construction demand, Jeff Bryde and Neil McDaniel. Jeff Bryde brings more than 30 years of experience to the team as a Construction Manager. Jeff oversees day-to-day field operations of projects from inception to completion, managing and directing in-house personnel and subcontractors while ensuring a smooth transition from the blueprints to reality. Neil McDaniel, a third-generation Sarasota resident, also joins the team as a Construction Manager. Neil’s strength is his ability to bring together owners, builders, and subcontractors to complete projects timely and with the highest quality. According to Grant Castilow, President of Vertical | Design+Build: “We are thrilled to have Jeff Bryde on the team to take care of our discerning clientele. He provides years of residential and commercial.
An effective mental health and supportive-housing program for homeless adults in Sarasota will be expanding its work into Manatee County. Second Heart Homes recently purchased a property in Bradenton on June 9, expanding its program capacity to serve 43 men and women. The timing of the expansion comes as homelessness is up 25 percent in Manatee County since September, and more than 65 percent of those are homeless for the first time. Second Heart Homes’ high-touch, tailored-services approach sets it apart from other homelessness nonprofits by providing long-term housing and care that revives dignity, establishes stability, and teaches independence. Clients come to the organization based on their commitment to address their mental and physical health, remain sober and achieve personal goals toward self-sufficiency. Many later rejoin the community. The purchase of the new property was enabled by a $300,000 grant from Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation. Other community leaders came together quickly to support the purchase, too, Howell said. Since being founded in 2019, the organization has provided its clients with more than 10,000 nights of living off the street. This has helped alleviate the strain on emergency and other social services personnel to care for homeless individuals, as well as the prevalence of panhandling.
Dawnyelle Singleton got in on the ground level at Visible Men Academy and helped establish programs at the Manatee County charter school. Now she hopes to improve the educational opportunities available in her home county as a member of the Sarasota County School Board. The Sarasota High School graduate and...
Comments / 0