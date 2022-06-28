ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arvada, CO

Police shoot, kill suspect in Arvada

By Lanie Lee Cook
FOX31 Denver
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v1uXw_0gO2XWBz00

ARVADA, Colo. ( KDVR ) — Update , June 28: The suspect, later identified as 40-year-old Isaiah P. Proctor, was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Police said a Ford F-550 tractor-trailer tire repair vehicle was unattended and reported stolen around 9:07 p.m.

Police located the vehicle around 9:25 p.m. on a dead-end street near West 61st Avenue and Wadsworth Boulevard.

“As Officers were attempting to approach the still-running vehicle that was unoccupied, the suspect entered the vehicle and immediately tried to flee toward Officers. At this time, multiple Officers on foot near the vehicle fired their weapons,” police said.

Original: Police in Arvada opened fire on a suspect Monday night.

According to the Arvada Police Department, the suspect was seriously hurt. No officers were hurt.

It happened in the area of 61st Avenue and Wadsworth Boulevard before 10:30 p.m.

Garbage dump catches fire in Englewood, worker hurt

Arvada Police spokesperson Dave Snelling said a truck was reported stolen at 58th Avenue and Wadsworth Boulevard. A tracking device located the truck in the area of 61st and Wadsworth, where police encountered the suspect.

The suspect is accused of jumping into the truck and trying to crash into officers, Snelling said. The officers then fired on the suspect.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Related
FOX31 Denver

