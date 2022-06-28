ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snook, TX

Sunflowers in Snook attract visitors for photos

Bryan College Station Eagle
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSUMMER COLORS The Wilders primarily grow cotton on their 2,500 total acres, but see sunflowers...

theeagle.com

Comments / 0

Related
kwhi.com

ROUND TOP GETTING READY FOR ANNUAL 4TH OF JULY CELEBRATION

Residents of Round Top are planning on a big crowd as they get ready for their 172nd Annual Fourth of July Parade and Celebration. The Round Top Fourth of July Parade and Celebration is known as the longest running 4th of July Celebration West of the Mississippi. The activities get...
ROUND TOP, TX
Battalion Texas AM

Flour power: Locally owned bakeries in Brazos Valley

Life is what you ‘bake’ it, and in the Brazos Valley, local bakeries are tirelessly honing their craft to make delicious creations. Working as a baker could mean working early hours, weekends and holidays for a median pay of $29,750 per year, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. With the amount of work that is required to maintain a bakery, a passion for work is essential. Located in Bryan and College Station, three local bakeries, Muriel's Gluten Free Bakery, Peace Love & Cakes and Zeitman's Grocery Store, each have their own story.
BRYAN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Snook, TX
KBTX.com

Experience a bigger and better than ever 4th of July show at the RELLIS Campus

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M University System is set to host its 3rd Annual Drive-in Fireworks and Drones Show at the RELLIS Campus on July 4. An Independence Day celebration that started during the pandemic is returning with an even bigger display, according to Texas A&M System Chancellor John Sharp. Last year the drone show had 120 drones, said Sharp. However, this year they are doubling the show with 240 drones.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Area water providers asking customers to cut back usage during drought

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - As drought conditions continue to set in across the Brazos Valley, area water providers are asking customers to cut back. Some special utility districts in Brazos County are implementing drought contingency plans. Wellborn Special Utility District and Wickson Creek Special Utility District have put their voluntary water use restrictions in place.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Fourth of July events in B-CS and surrounding areas

Monday is Independence Day, but local and area festivities are getting an early start. Here’s a list of Fourth of July events in Bryan-College Station and surrounding areas. Events kick off with the Navasota Freedom Festival. It starts with a parade at 6 p.m. that will begin at Brosig Avenue and travel west on Washington Avenue to 9th Street. The Brown Sugar Band will perform outside of Navasota City Hall at 7 p.m. Fireworks will be at Brule Field at 9:30 p.m. Free. navasotatx.gov/home/news/navasota-freedom-festival-2022.
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Calendar for Thursday, June 30

StageCenter presents “Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery” from Aug. 4-20. The adventure features Holmes taking on the mystery of “The Hound of the Baskervilles.” Written by Ken Ludwig, directed by Jennifer Hargis. 218 N. Bryan Ave. $10-$15. stagecenter.net. THURSDAY. EVENTS. Storyteller Toni Simmons, 10:30 a.m., Clara...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunflowers#Sunflower Seeds#Birds#Black Oil
wtaw.com

College Station City Council Discusses Unleashed Dogs In City Parks

College Station city council members spent 30 minutes at their last meeting discussing where unleashed dogs are allowed at city parks and related enforcement efforts. A council consensus decided to continue allowing unleashed dogs on the Raccoon Run trail at Lick Creek Park. Councilman John Crompton proposed banning the trail...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Calendar for Wednesday, June 29

Grand Station Entertainment Storytime, 3 p.m., 2400 Earl Rudder Freeway in College Station. The Larry J. Ringer Public Library presents children’s stories, songs and a take-home craft kit. Registration not required. 979-209-6347. Independence Day Hiring Event, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Center for Regional Services, 3991 E. 29th St....
COLLEGE STATION, TX
kwhi.com

BENEFIT FOR THE ZWAHR FAMILY ON JULY 9

A benefit is being held for a Brenham native, who is currently serving as a La Grange Police Officer. Officer Curtis Zwahr’s wife, Jessica, passed away from cancer soon after she gave birth to their son three months early. Zwahr’s son, Curtis Jr., remains in the Neo-Natal Intensive Care Unit, and he is also raising his eight-year-old daughter, Annabelle.
BRENHAM, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Science
kwhi.com

MONDAY STORMS KNOCK OUT POWER TO THOUSANDS OF RESIDENTS

While Monday’s rain proved a welcome sight for many residents, the storms that came along with it did cause some problems. Bluebonnet Electric Cooperative reported 154 outages affecting 5,500 members as of 9 p.m. Monday. Around 3,000 members on the east side of Brenham stretching to Chappell Hill were without power until around 10:30 p.m., due to what the cooperative said was three weather-related pole fires.
BRENHAM, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

WATCH NOW: The Bryan Fire Department fights a 5-acre grass fire on Old Reliance Road

The Bryan Fire Department responded to a large grass fire on Old Reliance Road near Austins Colony Parkway, close to Rudder High School, on Wednesday afternoon. Deputy Fire Marshal Lt. Ethan Ballard said the cause was not known, but it is possible the fire began after someone threw a cigarette out of a car window. The approximately 5-acre fire, which is one of multiple Brazos County agencies have responded to in the last week, was contained as of 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to reports.(tncms-asset)937eea34-7aae-5895-82b0-72a359cdd67e[0](/tncms-asset)
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Brazos Valley Bombers blast past Baton Rouge Rougarou to 11-1 victory

The Brazos Valley Bombers jumped on the Baton Rouge Rougarou early and often for an 11-1 victory Monday in Texas Collegiate League play at Edible Field. Kameron Weil and Davis Powell each went 2 for 5 with two RBIs to pace the Bombers offensively. After breaking the ice in the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KBTX.com

Crews contain grassfire in Snook that burned multiple acres

SNOOK, Texas (KBTX) -Snook Volunteer Fire Department worked to put out a grassfire that was started by a vehicle on Tuesday afternoon. The grassfire started on FM 3038, which is about a mile from FM 60E. Authorities say approximately 6 acres have burned. The fire is fully contained at this point.
SNOOK, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Brazos Valley Bombers drop 7-2 contest to Baton Rouge

The Baton Rouge Rougarou enacted revenge Tuesday in a 7-2 win over the Brazos Valley Bombers at Goldsby Field, marking the first win over the Bombers this season for the last-place Rougarou. Baton Rouge (7-15) second baseman JT Taylor went 3 for 5 on the night, driving in two RBIs....
COLLEGE STATION, TX
wtaw.com

Voluntary Water Restrictions Issued By Two Brazos County Utility Districts

Two Brazos County special utility districts (SUD), whose customers include College Station and Bryan residents, have issued voluntary water consumption restrictions. Notices were issued last Friday by Wickson Creek and last Tuesday by the Wellborn SUD. The conservation request includes limiting and rescheduling lawn irrigation to off-peak hours.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Crews battle multiple fires around Grimes County amid burn ban

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Half a dozen fire crews in Grimes County battled two wildfires in Plantersville Monday. The county does have a burn ban in effect and authorities said one of the fires was due to an illegal burn. According to Plantersville Fire Chief, Michael Briggs, one neighbor decided to start their burn pile and this led to a 10-acre wildfire on County Road 203.
GRIMES COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy