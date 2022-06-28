Sunflowers in Snook attract visitors for photos

Life is what you ‘bake’ it, and in the Brazos Valley, local bakeries are tirelessly honing their craft to make delicious creations. Working as a baker could mean working early hours, weekends and holidays for a median pay of $29,750 per year, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. With the amount of work that is required to maintain a bakery, a passion for work is essential. Located in Bryan and College Station, three local bakeries, Muriel's Gluten Free Bakery, Peace Love & Cakes and Zeitman's Grocery Store, each have their own story.

