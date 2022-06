On Monday, Kyrie Irving, one of the most creative scorers of our time, found himself in a rare position: He ran out of moves. The Nets reportedly didn’t want to sign Irving, who missed 123 games in his three years with the team, to a long-term deal. Apparently, neither did anyone else—except the Lakers, who didn’t have enough assets to interest Brooklyn in a sign-and-trade. So on Monday, Irving announced he’d be opting into the final year of his contract with the Nets, telling The Athletic’s Sham Charania, “Normal people keep the world going, but those who dare to be different lead us into tomorrow. I’ve made my decision to opt in. See you in the fall. A11even.”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO