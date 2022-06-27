ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Platte, NE

North Platte City Council gets first look at Recreation Center upgrade plan

By Todd von Kampen
North Platte Telegraph
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe scope and management of a remodeled and expanded North Platte Recreation Complex dominated questions from City Council members at Monday evening’s nonvoting work session. Two Scottsbluff Family YMCA executives were on hand to answer questions alongside the would-be project’s designer and two leaders of the North Platte...

nptelegraph.com

Comments / 0

North Platte Telegraph

North Platte Public Library closed Friday for in-service

The North Platte Public Library will be closed this Friday for an in-service day for employees. Because of staffing issues, the library will be closed on Saturdays, beginning in July. The library will return to regularly scheduled hours once the issues are resolved. In a press release, Library Director Sky...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Fireworks sales begin in North Platte

Call it getting a bang for your bucks — or several bangs. Fireworks sales in North Platte began at noon on Tuesday, and people took little time to start stocking up in preparation for the holiday. Within the first few hours of the doors opening, Big Dawg Fireworks on...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
Imperial Republican

Special elk season in nearby counties causing concern

A special elk depredation season set by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission on private land in parts of Perkins, Lincoln, Keith, Deuel and Garden counties is getting a lot of attention. While some farmers, hunters and elected representatives believe the details of the July 1-31 season were not well...
PARKS, NE
North Platte Post

LCSO: Alcohol a factor after car drives into canal near Lake Maloney

NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Authorities said a driver will be cited for numerous violations after a vehicle drove into a canal near Lake Maloney, south of North Platte. On June 29, around 11:30 p.m., the Lincoln County 911 Center received a disturbance report from a resident at Lake Maloney. The homeowner advised two injured and intoxicated teenagers came to his door. The female and male advised they had driven their vehicle into the Nebraska Public Power District canal somewhere near the Outlet Camping Area.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Lincoln County Board reclaims final say on granting conditional use permits

Conditional use permits in Lincoln County’s rural areas now will be approved or denied directly by the County Board, commissioners decided Monday. They voted 5-0 to reclaim that power from the county’s Planning Commission, which would continue to hold public hearings and make recommendations on such permits as does its North Platte city counterpart.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Lincoln County Democrats to meet July 7 at Wild Bill's

The Lincoln County Democratic Party will hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. July 7 at Wild Bill’s Fun Center, 1100 S. Jeffers St. Randy Fair of Ogallala, Keith County attorney and the state party’s 3rd Congressional District chairman, will be the featured speaker. For information, call Terry...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Construction#Politics Local#North Platte City Council#Scottsbluff Family Ymca
Sand Hills Express

Three County Fire Departments Respond to Hay Fire on Pressey West Road

OCONTO – A fire erupted around 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 29 on Pressey West Road and Road 786, north of Oconto and near Pressey Park and the Pressey State Wildlife Management Area. Calls went out at 11:16 to three Custer County fire departments, all of whom swiftly arrived...
OCONTO, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Annual parade highlights Sutherland Fourth celebration

A parade through Sutherland will be a highlight of nine events scheduled for the Fourth of July capping the city’s holiday celebration weekend. The parade at 2 p.m. Monday and is part of a day schedule that includes a calf scramble, a pancake feed, a pie social and races for runners and frogs.
SUTHERLAND, NE
NewsBreak
Cadillac
News Break
Politics
North Platte Telegraph

Great Plains Health Brain & Spine moves into remodeled space

Great Plains Health Brain & Spine is operating in a remodeled clinic space on the first floor of the facility’s main campus at 601 W. Leota St. Neurosurgeon Dr. Lee Warren said the new location puts patients first. “Our top priority is always the patients,” Warren said in a...
HEALTH SERVICES
North Platte Telegraph

MPCC offering robotics classes at 3 campuses

Mid-Plains Community College is offering several opportunities to take a robotics class this summer. Openings are available at MPCC campuses in McCook, Broken Bow, Ogallala and Valentine. McCook. McCook will host STEM Class: Spike Robotics from 1 to 3 p.m. July 12 to 14 in Room 201 of McMillen Hall....
BROKEN BOW, NE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Arthur, Cherry, Grant, Hooker, Keith, Lincoln, McPherson by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 16:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-29 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near Lake McConaughy, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Arthur; Cherry; Grant; Hooker; Keith; Lincoln; McPherson; Sheridan The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Arthur County in west central Nebraska Southwestern Cherry County in north central Nebraska Grant County in west central Nebraska Northern Keith County in southwestern Nebraska Western Hooker County in west central Nebraska Northwestern Lincoln County in southwestern Nebraska Western McPherson County in west central Nebraska Southeastern Sheridan County in the Panhandle of Nebraska * Until 515 PM CDT/415 PM MDT/. * At 435 PM CDT/335 PM MDT/, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 miles northwest of Ashby to near Arthur to 7 miles southwest of Lemoyne, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Arthur, Paxton, Hyannis, Whitman, Keystone, Kingsley Dam, Ashby, Sarben, Lemoyne, Duluth, Swede Lake, Flatts, Cogill Lake, Green Lake, Bucktail Lake, Whitman Road crossing the North Branch of the Middle Loup River, Three Mile Lake, Pratt Lake, Eagle Gulch Campground and Carr Lake. This includes the following highways Highway 2 between mile markers 129 and 174. Highway 61 between mile markers 93 and 175. Highway 92 between mile markers 123 and 197. Interstate 80 in Nebraska between mile markers 144 and 149. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ARTHUR COUNTY, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Letter to the editor: Words of thanks for ‘Sweet’ support

On behalf of the volleyball program at North Platte Community College, we would like to thank businesses and individuals who purchased “Sweet Saloon” cinnamon rolls during Nebraskaland Days. Money raised supplements our volleyball scholarship program. We want to thank the administration of NPCC for supporting our fundraising project...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Letter to the editor: Smoke-free is a healthy life

One of the best things people can do for the health of their families is to ensure that their homes and vehicles are smoke-free at all times. Community Connections Tobacco Free Lincoln County is offering free window clings that say, “This is a smoke-free home” and “This is a smoke-free vehicle.” The clings are available in English and Spanish.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Teens suffer minor injuries after driving car into canal

Two teenagers sustained minor injuries after they reportedly drove into a Nebraska Public Power District canal Wednesday night. The empty vehicle was located early Thursday morning submerged and not visible in the canal about 200 yards north of North Maloney Drive, according to a Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office media release.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Letter to the editor: Food for thought

When you wake up for your morning coffee, don’t complain about the cost of food at the supermarkets. Without food in our mortal bodies, we wouldn’t exist. And don’t complain about the price of fuel at the gas pumps. Without fuel, your cars won’t run. Listen, all — the police, the firemen and the funeral directors — they don’t complain about the fuel at the gas pumps. Are you the public any exception to the rule?
NORTH PLATTE, NE

