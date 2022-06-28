ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder County, CO

FEMA joins Boulder County leaders for update on debris removal

9News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSix months after the Marshall Fire, most...

www.9news.com

Comments / 0

Related
9News

Certain types of lightning are more likely to start wildfires

LOUISVILLE, Colo. — Most wildfires are caused by humans, and when there are humans around to start them, that usually means there are also humans close by to put them out. Lightning is only to blame for a small number of actual wildfire starts. “Lightning only causes about 14%...
LOUISVILLE, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Boulder County, CO
Boulder County, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Government
City
Boulder, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
9News

Denver's e-bike rebate program is back

DENVER — Denver's e-bike rebate program is back. The city announced Tuesday that the Office of Climate Action, Sustainability and Resiliency (CASR) e-bike rebate program will begin accepting applications on July 11 at 8 a.m. with up to 2,000 rebates available. The popular program came to a halt last...
DENVER, CO
9News

Man accused of robbing bank while wearing ankle monitor

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A convicted felon made it really easy for investigators to track him down when they noticed an ankle monitor was broadcasting his location during a bank robbery. Court records filed in Colorado’s U.S. District Court accuse Darren Connolly, 26, of robbing the Canvas Credit Union near...
LAKEWOOD, CO
9News

3 injured in shooting at Aurora park

AURORA, Colo. — Three people were injured in a shooting at a park in Aurora Monday night, the Aurora Police Department said. Police said the shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. at City Park at 16th Avenue and Dayton Street. The victims, two men and a woman, were all taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.
AURORA, CO
9News

Car theft suspect dies after being shot by officers in Arvada

ARVADA, Colo. — A man was taken to the hospital and later died following a shooting in Arvada that involved multiple officers, according to the Arvada Police Department (APD). At about 9:07 p.m. Monday, APD responded to a report of a stolen car in the area of W. 58th...
ARVADA, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
9News

Denver museum's IMAX theater to close for renovations

DENVER — The Phipps IMAX Theater at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science (DMNS) is getting some upgrades. The museum said the entire theater area will undergo a "major facelift" requiring the theater to be closed for months. The renovations will include a new lobby entrance with new...
DENVER, CO
9News

Tough Mudder returns to Colorado in July

BYERS, Colo. — It's hard enough running 5 miles. It is beyond comprehension that obstacles should be added to that course. The Tough Mudder, or the muddy obstacle course challenge that draws thousands of people around the world, returns to Colorado the weekend of July 23-24. This year, the...
BYERS, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy