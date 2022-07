Excellent Opportunity For Development ideally located east of Route 1 just south of New Wharf Rd. with direct access off of the NE Front Street Milford Bypass (now complete). 79.30 +/- Acres with frontage on Coastal Hwy., New Wharf Rd. and The Mispillion River. Part of the original 96 +/- Acres was purchased by DelDOT to build the Milford Bypass and DelDOT has approved and installed the farm entrance off of New Wharf Rd. Public water on site. $2,900,000.00. Note: Part of the farm is currently planted, PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CROP. Please call Alison Bailey Bay Coast Realty for additional information (302) 236-0286 myagentbailey@gmail.com.

MILFORD, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO