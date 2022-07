Who would like a little memento of Wildwood and those wonderful “Wildwood Days” compliments of WTTP? These will be placed all around the island this week and weekend and will be easy to spot. If you find one keep it or pass on to someone else. Also feel free to post a photo on this page and mention the location. Keep in mind these are “NOT” part of the upcoming 4th of July Seashell Scavenger Hunt. These will be really easy to spot. Have fun! These shells are made by Donna Dorworth!

WILDWOOD, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO