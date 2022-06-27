ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape May, NJ

A couple Deepwater Fluke dates coming up. Just had a couple dates become available. 7/1 was supposed to be a tuna trip. But…

By Cape May Attractions
 3 days ago

The Gallery at Ferry Park presents Bill Parker and Tom Pryor's exhibit this Friday, July 1 featuring their work “Billboards & Ca…

The Gallery at Ferry Park presents Bill Parker and Tom Pryor’s exhibit this Friday, July 1 featuring their work “Billboards & Carousels…Greetings from the Jersey Shore.” Enjoy an opening reception from 5-7 with complimentary soft drinks and hors d’oeuvres served throughout the evening with a collection of shore-themed works available for purchase.
CAPE MAY, NJ
Photos from Red Oak Restaurant's post

Looking for an All You Can Eat Buffet? Look no further than the Red Oak Restaurant, on Oak Avenue between Byrne Plaza & the Boardwalk! Delicious Breakfast & Dinner Buffets😋. TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed and Breakfast Cape May, Romantic Bed and Breakfast, Cape May B&B, Cape May Hotels, Luxury Hotel Suites, Boutique Bed and Breakfast, Cape May Hotels, Cape May Bed and Breakfast.
CAPE MAY, NJ
Cape May, NJ
Cape May, NJ
Marilyn Johnson

Harry's Ocean Bar and Grille in Cape May Hires New Chef

Harry's Ocean Bar and Grille located at 1025 Beach Avenue in Cape May, NJ, is firing up exciting changes in and out of the kitchen for the summer of 2022. The ocean-side dining destination and sprawling ocean-side roof deck, located directly next to The Montreal Beach Resort, is proud to introduce new ownership and a new top chef in the kitchen.
CAPE MAY, NJ
firststateupdate.com

Massive Barn Fire Keeps Kent County Firefighters Busy Tuesday Night

Just before 9:00, Tuesday evening firefighters from several Kent County fire companies responded to a residence in the 2100 block of Dinahs Corner Road, west of Dover, for reports a working barn fire. Upon arrival, Command reported a large barn fully involved with exposure to secondary buildings. Command then struck...
KENT COUNTY, DE
atlanticcityweekly.com

Two seafood buffets bring all-you-can-eat options to family-fun locations

Like most gambling meccas, Atlantic City has always been a hotspot for that most old-school of casino traditions — the buffet. Long derided as a spot to gorge oneself, most buffets are celebrated for the idea that they offer lots of options and the ability to take as much as you want, with the tradeoff being that you generally expect the food to be rather uninspired, and of a lesser quality than you might receive at a traditional restaurant.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Cape Gazette

It’s the fish’s job to get off the hook

Summer fishing is in full swing at the beach, the bays and offshore. There’s a lot going on in the water depending on what you want to target. This makes for more options and a better day; if you get skunked with one species you can try for something else or fish for both at the same time. But if all four rods bend over, you have fast decisions to make. One reason to limit the number of rods you set out is so you can control your catches better. Fewer lines decrease the catch odds but increases the landed fish factor. It is the fish’s job to get off the hook.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Premier Development Opportunity 79.3+/- Acres Coastal Hwy. Milford, De.

Excellent Opportunity For Development ideally located east of Route 1 just south of New Wharf Rd. with direct access off of the NE Front Street Milford Bypass (now complete). 79.30 +/- Acres with frontage on Coastal Hwy., New Wharf Rd. and The Mispillion River. Part of the original 96 +/- Acres was purchased by DelDOT to build the Milford Bypass and DelDOT has approved and installed the farm entrance off of New Wharf Rd. Public water on site. $2,900,000.00. Note: Part of the farm is currently planted, PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CROP. Please call Alison Bailey Bay Coast Realty for additional information (302) 236-0286 myagentbailey@gmail.com.
MILFORD, DE
New York Post

Turtle crossing road causes 3-car crash in New Jersey

They were on a highway to shell. A turtle caused a three-car crash when a considerate Cape May, New Jersey, driver stopped to let it inch across the road — and triggered a chain of rear-endings, officials said. The driver hit the brakes while motoring in Stone Harbor —...
CAPE MAY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Surfer in Wildwood, NJ surprised by huge stingray

Imagine you're surfing the waters off the Jersey Shore when suddenly, you look to your right, and spot a HUGE stingray swimming alongside you!. That's exactly what happened off the coast of Wildwood earlier this month. In stunning images taken by Devon Parker and shared by Wildwood Boardwalk on Facebook...
WILDWOOD, NJ
PhillyBite

Best Cheesesteaks in The Wildwoods NJ

You've probably heard of a couple of restaurants in The Wildwoods, NJ, that specialize in cheesesteaks. But which ones offer the best tasting cheesesteaks? I'll tell you about Russo's Market, Shoobie's Good Eats, and A&LP Foods. Where To Find Great Cheesesteaks in The Wildwoods NJ. 1. A & LP Foods.
WILDWOOD, NJ
jerseysbest.com

Imaginative entrepreneurs not afraid to gamble on Atlantic City’s future

If you think you know Atlantic City, think again — or, better yet, look again. This venerable seaside beauty attracts almost 27 million visitors a year, and, after the pandemic slowdown, its visitation numbers have increased by 17%. Casino revenue from in-person gambling increased slightly, but there were extraordinary gains from online and sports betting (the opening of sportsbooks was a boon) that pushed AC’s gross operating profit to $766.8 million in 2021, far surpassing the $117.5 million they made in 2020. There’s a new spirit in town, with remarkable developments at some of the classic hotels and a boom in nongaming amenities powered by imaginative entrepreneurs who believe in Atlantic City’s future. Visitors have that many more entertainment options on and off the boardwalk. And let’s not forget: There’s always that wide beach, which, as opposed to most other seaside resorts in New Jersey, is free.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
New Jersey Monthly

When War Came to Cape May County

In the early morning hours of June 29, 1776, Captain John Barry, in command of the American frigate Lexington, which was anchored in the waters off Cape May, received a message that the brigantine Nancy was headed his way with two British warships in hot pursuit. Barry, who was just...
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
SoJO 104.9

The Biggest Lie Being Perpetrated in Egg Harbor Township

It was a late summer afternoon and I drove a family member to the Wawa at English Creek and Ocean Heights Avenue in Egg Harbor Township. As we were pulling out of our parking space, I drove away from the intersection and behind the store, headed to the road that can be found going away from the store and the opposite direction of the English Creek/Ocean Heights intersection.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ

