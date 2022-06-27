A couple Deepwater Fluke dates coming up. Just had a couple dates become available. 7/1 was supposed to be a tuna trip. But…

Summer fishing is in full swing at the beach, the bays and offshore. There’s a lot going on in the water depending on what you want to target. This makes for more options and a better day; if you get skunked with one species you can try for something else or fish for both at the same time. But if all four rods bend over, you have fast decisions to make. One reason to limit the number of rods you set out is so you can control your catches better. Fewer lines decrease the catch odds but increases the landed fish factor. It is the fish’s job to get off the hook.

LEWES, DE ・ 21 HOURS AGO