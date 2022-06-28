ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Jordan, UT

Utah's GOP Congressmen handily defeat primary challengers

By SAM METZ and LINDSAY WHITEHURST
SFGate
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTH JORDAN, Utah (AP) — All four members of the U.S. House from Utah defeated Republican primary challengers Tuesday, advancing to the November election where they'll face Democratic challengers whose primaries were not contested. At an election night celebration in suburban Salt Lake City, the congressmen and their...

www.sfgate.com

